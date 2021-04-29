Ilana Glazer Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Adorable New Pics

Ilana Glazer/Instagram

Ilana Glazer might just be the most adorable pregnant woman, maybe ever. And ever since she announced her pregnancy last month, the Broad City creator continues to take to Instagram to post the cutest, heart-eyes-emoji-worthy baby bump photos — with the latest being our favorite (so far, at least).

On Thursday, Glazer, who’s expecting her first baby with husband David Rooklin, posted a two-parter baby bump pic: the first being a photo of her cradling her growing bump, and the second showing her lift her sweater to reveal the bump in all its glory.

“Swipe for a surprise,” she captioned the adorable post.

And we aren’t alone in double-tapping the photo in record time. Queer Eye‘s Tan France, One Tree Hill‘s Sophia Bush, Queen Katie Couric, Big Little Lies‘ Zoë Kravitz and more were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot.

The second pic was just as precious.

Glazer announced her pregnancy back in mid-March, telling Entertainment Weekly that the timing of her pregnancy was totally coincidental with her starring role in the upcoming horror film, False Positive, which is slated to premiere on Hulu on June 25.

“This was not supposed to happen this way, but it’s just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has,” Glazer tells EW.

Glazer, who has been married to Rooklin since 2017, went on to tell the publication that she’s looking forward to asking friends and family for help and advice.

“I’m not afraid to ask a billion questions,” she says. “There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look — the ‘shoulda coulda wouldas’ that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I’m specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience.”

Just two days after the announcement, Glazer took to Instagram to reveal her, at the time, tiny baby bump.

“Hi,” she captioned the post, along with a baby emoji sandwiched between stars of David.

Later, Glazer went into more detail about her pregnancy with Whitney Cummings on her Good For You podcast.

“This baby does seem like they’re ready to come out and live. They’re like, dancing, and I just keep joking about all the shit they’re doing in there: Zumba classes, soccer drills, building furniture,” she says with a laugh. “It’s so wild. It’s so insane, and the way that it’s lining up with this fucking movie is ridiculous.”

In the film, Glazer plays a woman named Lucy seeking IVF treatments. She describes the film as “a patriarchal horror movie.”

“I’m lucky; I’m in control, unlike our protagonist,” she says. “I don’t feel like I’m having the rug pulled out from under me in any way.”

“The process of birth is so traumatic and painful, and yet it’s the most miraculous, surreal, real thing,” Glazer continues. “It’s like this perfect canvas for the paradox that is our country.”