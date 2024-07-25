'I'm Freaking Terrified Of Menopause'
In the latest Confessions roundup, 15 parents vent about vomit, dating, miserable family vacations, and more.
Scared of menopause? Scared of vomit? Scared of spending another 17 seconds with your family on the “relaxing” vacation you misguidedly planned earlier this year? Read on for confessions you’ll appreciate—plus submissions about dating, birth control, unpopular new step-parents, and more.
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun.
Separating from my husband; scared but so relieved to think about happier times ahead
Confessional #31829010
I want another baby but my husband doesn’t and it’s all I think about.
Confessional #31827182
I’m terrified of vomit. Why do kids have so many stomach bugs. The worst.
Confessional #31827192
My kid is a freaking jerk and I don’t know what to do to fix it
Confessional #31920992
I finally became an MD! With 2 kids!
Confessional #33102938
I think I’m asexual and I’m worried about how that will affect my marriage
Confessional #31728191
I don’t want to be on a family vacation anymore. It’s miserable.
Confessional #31928810
Dating at 50 sucks
Confessional #31902919
I am so glad my daughter decided to quit dance and I could tell her teacher how I felt.
Confessional #33109283
I don’t want a divorce but I don’t want to live with my husband anymore.
Confessional #31192873
My husband is an amazing father, but a terrible husband
Confessional #39102993
I’m tired of being the only one responsible for our families birth control. Men suck
Confessional #37188276
Being a bipolar mom is the hardest thing I’ve ever done
Confessional #31271661
I hate my mom’s new husband.
Confessional #31001928
I’m freaking terrified of menopause- hate feeling like crap, hate uncertainty!
Confessional #31728192