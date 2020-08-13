Want to Improve Your Kid’s Tummy Health? Think Small.

A balanced diet, an active lifestyle, and a steady routine are the ideal ways to ensure your family is as healthy as possible.

Unfortunately, we live in the real world. No matter how dedicated we are to leading a healthy lifestyle, the tough-to-digest truth is that it doesn’t always work that way. When you have kids, sometimes they’re gonna down a frozen pizza for dinner. Or they might choose a random week and (surprise!) refuse to eat anything but chicken fingers and ranch.

We try our best to do All The Things. When real life makes it impossible, it’s tempting to think you need to overhaul everything and implement a whole new system (with charts and stickers!) to keep everyone on track.

Don’t give yourself another thing to fret about. Because real life is gonna real life. To create a good foundation for your family’s digestive health, think small.

The Stomach Struggle Is Extremely Real

There are about a million reasons why kids have occasional tummy troubles. And guess what? They’re not always our fault! In addition to the gurgles that can be brought on by too many chicken fingers and not enough broccoli, there are a bunch of other factors that can disrupt your child’s digestive health. Stress, a disrupted schedule, antibiotics and even eating healthy foods that just “don’t agree” with them can all cause issues. With young kids, learning what bothers them and what keeps them feeling great is an ever-evolving process.

Trust Their Gut, It’s Trying To Tell You Something

What we know now is that there’s a good reason for expressions like “go with your gut.” When life is proceeding less than ideally, kids often feel it in their tummies. The gut microbiome is an incredibly important part of keeping us feeling good; physically as well as emotionally. The more we learn about the billions of bacteria hanging out in our digestive system, the more we learn about why they’re important.

In the simplest terms, good bacteria is hungry too and prefers we eat the rainbow. When we’re eating well and getting adequate rest and activity, good bacteria thrive. But when we have a cheat day (or days, no judgement!), the good bacteria don’t have enough of the ideal stuff to chow down on. Which throws our whole digestive system out of balance and triggers a host of belly bubbles, aches, and possibly constipation. Not to mention it makes our kids grouchy.

Probiotic Gummies (Yes, Gummies) To The Rescue

Probiotics gummies introduce healthy gut bacteria into your child’s digestive system. Align Kids Probiotic Gummies help support gut health* in two ways: with a prebiotic and a probiotic. The prebiotic, Inulin, helps nourish existing good bacteria* and the probiotic, Bacillus Coagulans LactoSpore®, adds more good bacteria to their digestive system.* It’s a small — and, let’s be honest, easy — step. Align Kids Probiotics support the types of gut bacteria that help support digestive health* in children four years and up. And best of all, they’re in a gummy form. Kids love gummies. (Ok, so do we.) Align Kids Probiotic Gummies are naturally flavored and contain less than 1g of beet sugar per serving (one daily gummy). They taste great. No wonder Align is the number one doctor-recommended probiotics brand.‡

When it comes to gut health, think small. A little gummy goes a long way.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

‡Among Doctors who recommended a brand of probiotic in ProVoice 2013-2020 surveys.