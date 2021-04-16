At Least 8 Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Facility

JEFF DEAN/AFP/Getty

Police say they believe the alleged shooter killed himself after they arrived on the scene of the shooting

At least eight people were killed, and at least seven more were injured, in a mass shooting that took place overnight at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Police say they responded to reports of shots fired at the facility just after 11 p.m. on Thursday. They also say that they believe the alleged shooter killed himself after officers arrived at the scene. Five people were reported transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds, including one who police say was in critical condition, but expected to survive. Two others were treated at the scene and released.

BREAKING: 8 PEOPLE DEAD IN MASS SHOOTING AT INDIANAPOLIS FEDEX PLANT. Video: CNN pic.twitter.com/NdPIScn6wv — TheSadTruth💙 (@ReportsDaNews) April 16, 2021

Genae Cook, an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, gave a press conference in the aftermath of the shooting, and said that anyone with family who works at the FedEx facility whom they are not able to contact should gather at a nearby Holiday Inn Express. The Indianapolis Star reported that early Friday morning, the hotel was “packed” with anxious families seeking news about their loved ones.

Craig McCartt, the deputy chief of criminal investigations for the Indianapolis police, said the gunman drove up to the facility, got out of his car, and started shooting in the parking lot before going inside. He said the alleged shooter did not get very far into the building, and that the shooting lasted just a few minutes.

Levi Miller, who works at the FedEx warehouse, told TODAY he was eating outside with co-workers when he heard shots fired. That’s when he saw a hooded man with a rifle. “He started shouting, and then he started firing at random directions,” Miller said. “I thought he saw me, and so I immediately ducked for cover.”

“I saw a man, a hooded figured … the man did have an AR in his hand, and he starting shouting and then he started firing.” Levi Miller, who works at the FedEx building where a gunman killed at least eight people before taking his own life, tells us about what he experienced. pic.twitter.com/67uLyasWAJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 16, 2021

FedEx released a statement, sending thoughts to the families of those affected. “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” it read. “Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence.”

And Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted his own statement, saying that his “prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short.”

This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) April 16, 2021

As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) April 16, 2021

Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) April 16, 2021

Hogsett added, “Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

Police haven’t yet released any details about the identity of the shooter, or any known motive for the shooting. This is the third high-profile mass shooting in the U.S. in less than a month, after eight people were killed in Atlanta, and 10 were killed at a Colorado grocery store.