2 Infected Hairstylists & 140 Customers Wore Masks — No New Infections Occurred

Two infected hairstylists who wore masks didn’t infect their customers, who also covered their faces

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, chances are you know people who refuse to wear a face mask to help stop the spread of the illness. Often, they squawk about how masks don’t actually help and proudly continue on with life, possibly infecting everyone they encounter thanks to the possibility of asymptomatic spread. Now, you have a story to show them to that proves masks might be helpful after all in stopping spread — they seem to have worked perfectly in the case of two infected hairstylists and their 140 clients. Everyone wore masks and no new infections resulted from their interactions.

Check and mate.

According to NBC News, two infected hairstylists at a Springfield, Missouri Great Clips worked with 140 clients. The stylists and customers all wore face masks and now that the time has passed for possible incubation with all who were potentially exposed quarantining themselves, it’s safe to say that no transmission occurred. Out of the 140 exposed, including the stylists’ coworkers, 46 pursued testing. All of those tests came back negative.

“This is exciting news about the value of masking to prevent COVID-19,” Springfield-Greene County Director of Health Clay Goddard said in a statement. “We are studying more closely the details of these exposures, including what types of face coverings were worn and what other precautions were taken to lead to this encouraging result. We never want an exposure like this to happen, but this situation will greatly expand our understanding of how this novel coronavirus spreads.”

The statement also notes that Great Clips had other measures in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus including “distancing of salon chairs, staggering appointments and other measures that will also be studied.”

In a statement to an NBC affiliate, Great Clips said, “we care deeply about the well-being of customers, salon staff and the communities we serve, and we are grateful for the health of these individuals.” Local locations of the salon had to be closed temporarily after receiving threats.

So, why is this important? As infections continue to rise and states are pushing ahead in reopening, it’s inevitable that more people will be exposed to the virus. Wearing masks might be the key to America (and the rest of the world) resuming something of a normal life without overloading hospitals and creating needless illness, grief, and devastation.

The state of Missouri is now fully reopened as of today. They have a total of 16,189 cases, a 6.5% increase over the last seven days.