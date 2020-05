Kids want to play. More specifically, kids want you to play with them. That’s a good thing — maybe even the best thing. But what do you want to play? That can be a tough question to answer and a fraught one to pose if you don’t know a lot of games for kids. So, what is the just-add-water solution for keeping kids engaged and happy? We call it Insta-Fun, a library of games that require almost no set up and work every time.