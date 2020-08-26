Jacob Blake’s Sister Speaks Out On Shooting: ‘I Don’t Want Your Pity, I Want Change’

 Jacob Blake's Sister Speaks Out: 'I Don't Want Your Pity, I Want Change'

by August 26, 2020

In a statement to reporters yesterday afternoon, the sister of Jacob Blake said she didn’t want anyone’s pity, and she isn’t sad about her brother getting shot multiple times in the back by Kenosha police. She’s angry. And tired. And she wants to see some real, tangible, actionable change.

After her 29-year-old brother underwent surgery on Tuesday after sustaining at least seven close-range gunshot wounds, Letetra Widman told reporters she doesn’t want to hear anyone’s apologies for what her family is enduring in the aftermath of the police brutality committed against her brother. Blake’s family also confirmed her brother is currently paralyzed from the waist down, and it is unknown if or when he will walk again.