James Van Der Beek Pays Tribute To Wife Kimberly On Their 10th Anniversary

James Van Der Beek is the No. 1 Hollywood husband, and this sweet anniversary post is all the proof you need
If you were to ask us who our absolute favorite Hollywood husband/dad is, there’d be a lot of top contenders — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin Manuel-Miranda, just to name a few. But for today, at least, the top prize has to go to James Van Der Beek. On top of inspiring us with the way he’s raising his son to be the best kind of man, and how he and his wife, Kimberly, have been incredibly brave and open about the numerous heartbreaking miscarriages they’ve suffered, James just won the day for another reason: A touching, heart-melting post to Kimberly on their 10th anniversary.
The post tells the story about how the couple met — after Van Der Beek had already experienced quite a lot of life, including another marriage, and decided the one thing that was missing was his soulmate. In fact, he wrote, he was waxing poetic to a friend about this when a beautiful woman interrupted him, and after he was initially annoyed at the interruption, he realized this was someone he needed to get to know.
Ten years ago today this woman made me the happiest I’d ever been. A year prior to that, I’d been famous, been wealthy, been married, been divorced, been less-than-wealthy, been single… and I was in Israel, on a trip with an organized group, when it hit me: I was done being single. I wanted a real relationship. A soul mate. Someone with whom I could build a family. I was mid-revelation, rattling all this off to a friend of mine when a voice interrupted us, wanting to ask him a question. I was annoyed. Who the hell was stepping all over my moment? I turned around… it was @vanderkimberly. Three days later, I asked her what she was looking for in a relationship. Her answer: “I’m not looking for a relationship.” Six months later we were living together. Two weeks after that we were pregnant, and almost exactly one year to the date after she’d first interrupted me (on the spot where we’re standing in the last pic)… we were married. • This marriage has demanded I be more present, more honest, more authentic, more open, more patient, more passionate, daring, capable, fun, and vulnerable than I’ve ever been. And I’m still earning her. We’ve been through joy and pain and everything in between, and even at the height of our most impassioned arguments… she’s who I want by my side. Kimberly, you astound me. Your bravery, your tenderness, and your unwillingness to settle for anything less than what can and ought to be…. You’re the best human I know. I love you, and I look forward to earning your partnership for years to come. (And also that huge party/vow renewal in the woods I’ve been promising you for ten years – once we’re out of pandemic protocol 😘) Happy anniversary babe ❤️
“Who the hell was stepping all over my moment?” he wrote. “I turned around… it was @vanderkimberly.”
Van Der Beek writes that although Kimberly at first said she wasn’t looking for a relationship, they moved in together just six months after they met, and two weeks after that, learned she was pregnant with their first child.
“And almost exactly one year to the date after she’d first interrupted me… we were married,” he wrote.
#HappyMothersDay to all the moms out there, dealing with these insane times and juggling homeschool, working from home, and all the pressure, anxiety and uncertainty that comes with quarantine and a global pandemic. And to @vanderkimberly… Never have I met anyone who cares so deeply about the world, who is also just as determined to grow in her understanding of how contribute to making it a better place. I am in awe of your strength, your vulnerability, and your capacity to love. The world is blessed to have you in it, and the kids and I are one insanely lucky unit to have you in our orbit. We love and appreciate for all that you are 😍
But what’s even sweeter than that love story is all that Van Der Beek says he’s gained from his marriage.
“This marriage has demanded I be more present, more honest, more authentic, more open, more patient, more passionate, daring, capable, fun, and vulnerable than I’ve ever been,” he wrote. “And I’m still earning her. We’ve been through joy and pain and everything in between, and even at the height of our most impassioned arguments… she’s who I want by my side.”
So… what’s more obnoxious than celebrities posting glamorous shots of their home? Posting it during quarantine 🤗. This was a pre-pandemic shoot, obviously, but I still wanted to highlight the work of @fragmentsidentity and thank Tammy and her husband for the care and love they showed us while dialing in our home during a crazy point in our lives. And I wanted to remind myself what my house looked like way back when it was clean. #Repost @archdigest ・・・ In the weeks leading up to the pandemic lockdown, designer Tammy Price of @fragmentsidentity was busy putting the finishing touches on the home of actor and writer James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames), his wife, Kimberly (@vanderkimberly), and their brood of five children. Little did they know how utterly invaluable a cozy, hyperfunctional, and blissfully serene home would be in the days and months ahead. “We never really had the time to focus on designing the house properly before. We just kept having kids and working,” says James. “Our home was a crazy jumble of pieces from different places we’d lived in before, all commingling, but not very happily; I called it the Island of Misfit Furniture,” he quips. Photo by @jennapeffley; text by @mayer.rus
Van Der Beek continued, “Kimberly, you astound me. Your bravery, your tenderness, and your unwillingness to settle for anything less than what can and ought to be…. You’re the best human I know. I love you, and I look forward to earning your partnership for years to come.”
Yep, all those years we spent fawning over him on Dawson’s Creek made us pretty sure Van Der Beek was the man of our dreams, and this just proves it. Happy anniversary to him and his incredibly lucky wife, Kimberly.