Unique 10-Year Anniversary Gifts That Help You Celebrate A Decade(!!!) Of Marriage

1o-year anniversary gifts can be tricky: Tin, which is the traditional 10th anniversary gift, isn’t exactly exciting. 10 years is a long time, and you want your gift to feel special. You might want to go with jewelry gifts if tin isn’t inspiring (most people go with diamonds for the 10-year anniversary present). My 10-year anniversary plans were a decade in the making: On our honeymoon in Tahiti back in 2010, we decided we’d come back to that dreamy locale to celebrate the milestone. Spoiler alert: That didn’t happen. Instead, our 10th wedding anniversary went the way of every major life event in the past year, and we spent it in quarantine instead. (Womp womp.)

But even if you too are celebrating this milestone amid subpar circumstances, you can still knock it out of the park with a 10-year wedding anniversary gift that your spouse will absolutely adore. Whether that calls for something sentimental, practical, cozy, or downright luxurious, these 10 year wedding anniversary gifts will make your true love feel pampered and cherished. We’ve included tin and diamond-themes gifts, as well as presents that buck the tradition.

10th Anniversary Gifts

Dime Cufflinks (Made of Tin) They’re dimes (get it, 10?) and made of tin. These cuff links are classy and clever, and you also get to choose from heads or tails as well as a personalization if you’d like. We love how unique this idea is — any cuff link lover will appreciate the thought that went into this. $20 AT ETSY

Aluminum Personalized Tin Star Map This totally customizable aluminum sign lets you pick the date, time, and location where you and your spouse met (or got married — whatever you want to celebrate). Personalize it with text however you see fit. This star map is for the ultra romantic who just know the stars were aligned when they met. $60 AT ETSY

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee, Latte, and Capuccino Maker My husband and I use this handy contraption every single morning: It makes not just pod coffee, but it steams and froths milk for lattes and cappuccinos, too. So it’s a great gift to help you both elevate that everyday experience at home together. $189.99 AT AMAZON

Ring Concierge Inlay Diamond Ring Stack ’em up! Celebrate a milestone anniversary with another pretty ring on that finger (or any finger for that matter). This one’s classic, stunning, and goes with just about everything. $398 AT RING CONCIERGE

1800 Flowers Delightful Daffodil Bulbs Daffodils are the traditional 10th anniversary flower (yup, you’ve got another option besides tin or diamonds), and they make such a cheerful gift as well as a symbolic one. This rustic metal planter metal comes with tete-a-tete daffodil bulbs rooted, sprouted, and ready to bloom. $24.99 AT 1800 FLOWERS

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones Not only do top-end noise-cancelling headphones make an indulgent gift for a milestone anniversary… but they also might help the marriage last. (Hey, even the strongest couple has to tune each other out for sanity from time to time!) $329.00 AT AMAZON

Bearaby Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket This enveloping blanket is like a warm hug in gift form. Bearby’s plush weighted cotton Napper is soft, breathable, anxiety reducing — and beautiful, too. $249 AT BEARABY

Airbnb Gift Card Sure, material gifts can be meaningful. But the best gift of all is a shared experience. Give an Airbnb gift card in any amount and make new memories together on an anniversary vacay you plan together. $25.00 AT AMAZON

L'Occitane Pure Shea Butter This 5.2 oz of shea butter from L’Occitane is a clever interpretation of the tin theme, and it’s simultaneously practical and indulgent, too. We all have dry AF hands from all the hand-washing and sanitizing this year, so a rich balm to nourish that irritated skin is much-needed and deserved. $39.00 AT AMAZON

Retro Popcorn Tin from the Popcorn Factory Get your spouse a huge ass tin of popcorn and declare every night movie night until you finish it. You get to pick from 2 to 6 1/2 gallon popcorn tins (ranging from $38 to $65), and you’ll get a variety of popcorn flavors, like caramel, cheese, and white cheddar. Considering how much we miss going to the movies and getting popcorn, this is a surprisingly awesome gift to get on your anniversary (or really, any occasion). $38 AT THE POPCORN FACTORY

Taotronics Air Fryer There’s not a day that goes by that my husband and I don’t use our air fryer. This one’s top of the line and makes a substantial gift that lasts and lasts. Healthier, tastier, and easier date-night dinners at home… what’s not to love? $101.99 AT AMAZON

Theragun Percussive Therapy Deep Tissue Massage Gun Sure, it’s a splurge… but it’s also a major milestone and your spouse is worth it. This percussive massage gun is the gold standard for deep tissue massage at home. And best of all: You’ll get to use it, too. $299.00 AT AMAZON

Our Moments Conversation-Staring Cards After 10 years of marriage, you may feel like there’s nothing new you could reveal to each other. Give this deck of cards to trigger thought-provoking new conversation topics that help you get even deeper in your relationship. (My husband bought these for me as a birthday gift and while he both acknowledged it was hokey in its way, we also had a fun, romantic time trying the exercise!) $18.95 AT AMAZON

Winc Wine Club Membership Cheers to 10 years! Give the gift of a wine club subscription that your spouse can customize to just to their own taste and preferences. And it’s a gift that keeps giving, month after month. $60 AT WINC

Personalized Anniversary Pushpin World Map Oh, the places you’ve gone… and all the places you’ve yet to go! This framed, customized map bears your name and wedding date and comes with 100 pins to mark important places in your lives together. $149 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Catherine Weitzman Birthstone Shaker Necklace The best gifts are intimate and personal. This birthstone shaker necklace uses blended birthstones to represent and celebrate the unique family you’ve built together, it adds a ton of sparkle and movement to a look, and it stays close to the heart. $145 AT CATHERINE WEITZMAN

Viking 2-Ply 11-Piece Cookware Set This stainless steel set has aluminum exteriors, so it counts. You may be familiar with Viking kitchen appliances (they’re the best of the best), but they also make cookware, and it’s also the top of the line stuff. If you or your spouse (or both of you) do a lot of cooking and have been meaning to upgrade your cookware, we highly suggest investing in Viking. Not only is the set gorgeous (you get to pick from a striking red or blue), but it has everything you need, and it’ll last literally another lifetime. It comes with an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 2-quart sauce pan, 3-quart sauce pan, 5-quart Dutch oven, and a 3 1/2-quart saute pan. Everything is oven safe up to 450 degrees, and although it’s dishwasher safe, it’s recommended you wash by hand (that’s how it goes for anything nice, sorry). $400 AT NORDSTROM

California Cowboy La Sirena Kimono Robe What’s even better than a comfy and great-looking super-soft terry kimono robe for lounging? Well, one that comes with a champagne bottle-sized back pocket, naturally. This robe is made for serious bubbly fueled lounging with your partner, and (and that’s the best kind, right?). $148 AT CALIFORNIA COWBOY

Eleganti Diamond Huggie Earrings Fine jewelry on Amazon? Don’t sleep on it. I bought these 14K diamond huggies as a milestone occasion gift for a loved one, and they make a impressive present. Plus, these are wow-worthy but also small and subtle enough that she can wear them comfortably every day. $229.99 AT AMAZON

Our Bucket List Journal Do you technically need a paperback journal to write down the most dreamy goals you share for the rest of your lives as a couple? Nope. But this affordable little journal makes a great anniversary gift — and a thrilling activity to do together. $6.43 AT AMAZON

10-Year Anniversary Coffee Mug Know your audience: If your spouse is always down for a spot of fun, this mug is a cheeky little reminder that you’re in it for the long haul… but that you both know a little humor goes a long way in a marriage. (Buyer beware: As one astute reviewer noted, the math doesn’t add up… this calculation doesn’t account for leap years. But you get the gist!) $12.97 AT AMAZON

Schmecke 12-Bottle Wine Fridge Nothing says, “We’ve graduated from the $2.99 wines of our earlier years together” like a smart-looking wine fridge. This one holds 12 bottles with a double-paned glass door and soft interior lighting for an ambient glow when you meet for a nightcap in the kitchen after the kids go down. $198.59 AT AMAZON

Tissot Square Diamond Bracelet Watch Time flies so fast when you’re in love, right? (Maybe that’s not totally accurate, but let’s just go with that for now.) This symbolic gift is a winner for its elegance, style, and quality (features include Swiss quartz movement and scratch-resistant face). Encrusted with 12 diamonds, this watch is both practical and luxurious. $350 AT NORDSTROM

Better Together Personalized Book of Love Most romantic. Anniversary gift. E

|er. Personalize this book’s cover design, names, genders, and the special characteristics of you and your spouse to create a lovely storybook in honor of your relationship. $40 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Buffalo Games 1,000-Piece Puzzle There is so much romance in the gift of a 1,000-piece puzzle: It says, “I want to spend many hours with you disconnected from our devices.” This one also says, “I want to plan a fabulous trip to Italy with you,” and I definitely endorse that message. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Knock Knock What I Love About You Book The best gifts don’t have to break the bank. In fact, it’s not about this affordable little book at all… it’s about what you’ll write in it. Fill in the blanks to describe your love for your partner a bedside treasure they’ll truly cherish. $7.18 AT AMAZON

Apple Watch Series 6 A chic little white Apple box always makes an impressive gift — it’s sort of like the Tiffany blue box for the modern era. Bonus: A fitness tracker is a way to subtly encourage your spouse to stay active and healthy, so they’ll be around for another 10 years, and 100 more on top of that. $349.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.