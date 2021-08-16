Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke Reunited And The Pics Are Adorable

Jason Momoa/Instagram

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke (AKA Khal Drogo and Khaleesi) are together again and your heart probably isn’t ready to see it

If you’re feeling like you need a cleanser for your timeline, you’re not alone. The news has been a little bit of a dumpster fire lately, and we just want to see something good and pure and happy online, dammit. Thankfully, Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke are here to deliver that, and just in time. Your heart probably isn’t ready to see these photos of the two Game of Thrones stars reuniting, but I recommend looking at them anyway, because they’re guaranteed to make you smile.

Both Momoa and Clarke attended a party Saturday night to celebrate Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff’s birthday. And while they were finally in the same place again, they obviously couldn’t resist the chance for a quick reunion photo shoot.

“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” Clarke hilariously captioned a photo of Momoa holding her in his arms. She also added the hashtags, “#drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown #likeheneverleft.”

Momoa also shared a shot. In his, he’s wearing a sailor cap while Clarke sits on his knee. The two have beaming smiles on their faces and their arms wrapped around one another. Honestly, it’s almost too pure for 2021 — and yet, it’s exactly what we need right now.

“MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever,” Momoa wrote, just in case you wanted to cry today. Is it just me, or are these two total BFF goals? The love they have for each other was apparent when they were on screen together as co-stars, and seems to have only grown in the years since their shared time on Game of Thrones ended.

In case you don’t remember, Clarke starred on Game of Thrones for all eight seasons, from 2011 to 2019, as Daenerys Targaryen, aka, Khaleesi. Momoa appeared in an early storyline, playing Khal Drogo, her husband. Both actors have opened up about how influential the roles were for them. When Game of Thrones ended, Clarke shared a carousel of photos to Instagram with a tribute to her character, which helped launch her to A-list status.

“Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being,” she wrote at the time. “I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown.”

But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us.”