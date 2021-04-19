The Rock’s Daughter Prefers Aquaman To Her Dad & Jason Momoa Is Here For It

therock/Instagram and Jon Kopaloff/David M. Benett/Getty

The Rock’s 3-year-old daughter is a big fan of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and honestly, who can blame her?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson FINALLY made headway over the weekend with getting his youngest daughter to understand that her beloved Maui from Moana was actually her dad. But now it seems three-year-old Tiana has a brand-new muscly superhero of choice other than Johnson — she’s all about Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. To show what a good sport he is about it, Johnson set about making sure his little girl got the third birthday gift of a lifetime — a shoutout from Momoa himself.

So it all started with an adorable Instagram post honoring baby Tia’s third birthday. “Loving, kind, tenacious and tough (like your mama;) and my greatest joy is being your daddy. I always, ‘got you’,” the proud papa writes.

But then, things take a bit of a turn. “Now that she’s finally starting to understand that daddy is Maui from MOANA, she has one very important question — ‘Daddy do you know AquaMan?'”

As it turns out, Tia is a big fan of Momoa’s signature character and is just absolutely entranced watching the film with her dad. He apparently enjoys having his heart smashed, so Johnson went ahead and asked who’s cooler — him or Aquaman. “She didn’t even wait til I finished the question, before answering definitively, ‘AquaMan’,” he writes. OOOF. That hurts.

As the day went on, the Aquaman preference continued to sting. The tot had the nerve to ask her dad if he could join them for breakfast. She also requested a drawing of the superhero to frame and hang in her room. To add insult to injury, she asked Johnson himself to create the artwork. LOL. Toddlers, man. They go right for the jugular.

But Johnson is apparently secure in his position as Tia’s number one superhero, because he got Momoa to do a little video shoutout for his daughter’s birthday. Clearly, this is all in jest and there’s no hard feelings between the pair. He thanked Momoa for his kindness. “Her reaction is priceless and what it’s all about,” he says in a post sharing the video.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be there but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too,” Momoa tells Tia in the video. The love is mutual and Johnson says he loves him too. “You epitomize one of my favorite quotes, ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice,'” he writes.

Would could be more adorable than these two big, muscly, superheroes doing whatever is needed to bring a smile to a 3-year-old’s face on her birthday? Absolutely nothing, that’s what.