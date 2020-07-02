Jason Momoa To Star In Live-Action Remake Of… Frosty The Snowman?

David Crotty/Getty and AMC

Jason Momoa will voice the character — no word yet on whether Frosty will be a thirst-trap snowman

This piece of news is filled with things that are usually guaranteed crowd-pleasers: A holiday movie, a nostalgic re-make, and Jason Momoa. But put them all together — Jason Moma is portraying Frosty the Snowman in a new, live-action-but-still-kinda-animated Christmas movie — and it seems a bit… weird? Off-putting? Mostly because when we watch kid-friendly holiday movies, we’re not all collectively thirsting after a character. (No offense to Tim Allen, but Scott Calvin is no Jason Momoa.)

According to Warner Bros and Stampede Ventures, the new Frosty the Snowman will be a live-action film with Aquaman himself voicing the “iconic snowman.” He’s also one of the producers on the movie. Apparently, the script is based on the “venerable character that Momoa will embody as a CGI Frosty in the hybrid CG/live-action film.”

So… does that mean Frosty comes with a set of ice pecs? Sexy tattoos? Long flowing locks of dark hair? MOMS WANNA KNOW, DAMN IT. We’re not concerned about the corn-cob pipe and button nose so much as are we going to be sexually attracted to this Frosty and how quickly can we book our passage to Hell for it?

Because the Frosty we all know and love is a tad different than the one we’re imagining with Momoa at the helm, just saying. That one dates back to 1969, with comedian Jackie Vernon giving the nihilistic snowman a distinctly New York accent and overall whiny nature. (HAPPY BOITHDAY!)

It also starred the only Karen no one has ever been annoyed by, as she helped her frozen friend stowaway on a train bound for the North Pole. A couple of catchy, very late-60s numbers later, and boom — Frosty was saved. The whole movie is what, 25 minutes not including commercials? It’ll be interesting to see how the story of the snowman-come-to-life-thanks-to-a-magical-hat narrative plays out in feature-film length with one of the world’s most desired humans clicking his heels as the lead.

“From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow,” one of the producers, Jon Berg, told Deadline. “We know Jason as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana — all of which is the living spirit of Christmas and Frosty.”