 Jason Momoa Wore A Tank Top To The Globes And The Internet Noticed

Jason Momoa Wore A Tank Top During The Golden Globes And Everyone Approves

by January 6, 2020

Let’s just say people are extremely grateful for Jason Momoa and his Golden Globes tank top

Last night’s Golden Globes Awards were jam-packed with moments people can’t stop talking about, and I, for one, am grateful for one moment in particular, and it’s all thanks to Jason Momoa’s decision to wear a tank top to the event.

Yep. Not even remotely bluffing, he totally went there. He had a proper jacket on over it, but at some point during the evening, he removed it to reveal this literal sculpture. Art. One of the world’s dearest treasures. Just… look.

We are shooketh.

I mean, come on. Is Lisa Bonet not the luckiest woman in Hollywood? Nay, the world? And he’s also the luckiest man because good lord, look at her last night. Fire emojis for days.

Of course, we’re not the only ones who picked up on Momoa’s super casual jacket removal heard ’round the world. Twitter pretty much erupted the moment those biceps were set free.

Um, yes, yes we can talk about it. In fact, I think I need to talk about it. I won’t be able to focus on anything else today until we hash this out.

Speaking of Momoa’s stunning wife, some hawk-eyed internet person pointed out the adorable reason he shed his coat. To keep her warm. Is it not enough that he’s blindingly hot? He also has to be an amazing husband?

This is truly the start of the decade that we all deserve.

Jason Momoa smiling slyly and setting hearts ablaze just by revealing his upper arm muscles. God bless America.

Oh, we saw.

And yes, he’s definitely one of very few individuals who can pull off this look non-ironically — and send the internet into one collective swoon in the process.

This is definitely not the first time his awards show look got internet tongues wagging. Let’s not forget the time Momoa blazed awards show male fashion trails by sporting a scrunchie on his wrist at the Oscars that perfectly matched his outfit.

This is definitely not his first rodeo, y’all. Like a fine wine, he gets better every year.

In conclusion:

Please allow me to pull aside and chat with whoever thinks it doesn’t.