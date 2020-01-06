Jason Momoa Wore A Tank Top During The Golden Globes And Everyone Approves

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Let’s just say people are extremely grateful for Jason Momoa and his Golden Globes tank top

Last night’s Golden Globes Awards were jam-packed with moments people can’t stop talking about, and I, for one, am grateful for one moment in particular, and it’s all thanks to Jason Momoa’s decision to wear a tank top to the event.

Yep. Not even remotely bluffing, he totally went there. He had a proper jacket on over it, but at some point during the evening, he removed it to reveal this literal sculpture. Art. One of the world’s dearest treasures. Just… look.

We are shooketh.

I mean, come on. Is Lisa Bonet not the luckiest woman in Hollywood? Nay, the world? And he’s also the luckiest man because good lord, look at her last night. Fire emojis for days.

Of course, we’re not the only ones who picked up on Momoa’s super casual jacket removal heard ’round the world. Twitter pretty much erupted the moment those biceps were set free.

OK but can we talk about #JasonMomoa stripping down to a tank top at the #GoldenGlobes. 👀🥵

pic.twitter.com/KM2jHYi9Pm — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) January 6, 2020

Um, yes, yes we can talk about it. In fact, I think I need to talk about it. I won’t be able to focus on anything else today until we hash this out.

Jason Momoa is, straight up, wearing a sleeveless t-Shirt to this awards show. 👀 👀 👀 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Mn4QUJRevO — Popcorn for Breakfast (@pfb_podcast) January 6, 2020

Speaking of Momoa’s stunning wife, some hawk-eyed internet person pointed out the adorable reason he shed his coat. To keep her warm. Is it not enough that he’s blindingly hot? He also has to be an amazing husband?

Jason Momoa is in a tank top because he gave his blazer to his wife Lisa Bonet as she was probably cold and he is a wonderful, lovely man. Also, dem arms. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hb3WkDZIpH — Laarni Ragaza (@LaarniRagaza) January 6, 2020

This is truly the start of the decade that we all deserve.

All day today: "It's the roaring 20s, men should start wearing three-piece suits everywhere"

Tonight: "Jason Momoa wearing a tank top to a black tie event is the future we want" — Matthew Phillion (@mattphillion) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa smiling slyly and setting hearts ablaze just by revealing his upper arm muscles. God bless America.

Did y’all just see Jason Momoa in a tank top at the #GoldenGlobes? 😂 pic.twitter.com/q3shqHui4w — Julie Dolan (@WLKYJulie) January 6, 2020

Oh, we saw.

My sexual orientation is Jason Momoa in a tank top at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/h0wwCl47Oa — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2020

And yes, he’s definitely one of very few individuals who can pull off this look non-ironically — and send the internet into one collective swoon in the process.

Literally the only person on the planet who could wear a tank top to the #GoldenGlobes is Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/5BlDQ1qfG8 — Eddie Mouradian (@eddie_mouradian) January 6, 2020

This is definitely not the first time his awards show look got internet tongues wagging. Let’s not forget the time Momoa blazed awards show male fashion trails by sporting a scrunchie on his wrist at the Oscars that perfectly matched his outfit.

This is definitely not his first rodeo, y’all. Like a fine wine, he gets better every year.

In conclusion:

Jason Momoa’s tank top absolutely counts as black tie. — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) January 6, 2020

Please allow me to pull aside and chat with whoever thinks it doesn’t.