Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Are Splitting Up After 16 Years Together

Well fam, love is dead. If you’ve ever seen the Momoa-Bonet family at events, in photos, and in interviews and thought to yourself, “Those crazy kids just love each other so much,” you might want to steel yourself for the news that’s about to come your way: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are getting divorced, and I cannot even describe how deeply that news made me sigh.

Momoa and Bonet have been together 16 years, since 2005. They got married in 2017, and they share two kids with one another: 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf. They announced their split on Instagram, in a joint statement posted to Momoa’s account.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” their statement read. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring…And so… We share our Family news… That we are parting ways in marriage.”

They continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy… But so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Momoe and Bonet finished their statement by writing, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children[.] Teaching our Children What’s possible… Living the Prayer May Love Prevail,” and then signed the statement with their initials, J & L.

Comments have been disabled on the post, but we can only imagine their love and sadness are both shared by friends and fans alike. Leave it to Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet to break our hearts by ending their marriage, but to do so with a statement that shows so much love and respect for one another, it’s almost renewing our hope already that true love does actually exist.