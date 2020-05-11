Jay Cutler Posts Mother’s Day Tribute To Kristin Cavallari Amid Divorce

Jason Kempin/Getty

On Mother’s Day, Jay Cutler was sure to shout out Kristin Cavallari even as the two work through a divorce

Kristin Cavallari has always put being a mom first in her life, even through the struggles of being a celebrity who gets mom-shamed online. That’s why, even in the middle of her divorce from her husband of seven years, Jay Cutler, it’s no surprise to see these two still supporting each other in the parenting department.

Cutler posted a sweet Mother’s Day message for Cavallari on Instagram over the weekend. Alongside a photo of Cavallari with their three kids all together at the beach, he wrote, “Happy Mother’s day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one.”

Cutler and Cavallari share three children together from their 10-year relationship: two sons — 7-year-old Camden and 5-year-old Jaxon — and one daughter, 4-year-old Saylor.

The Laguna Beach stars announced at the end of last month that they were separating, posting a heartbreaking statement to social media.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari wrote alongside a sweet photo of herself and Cutler, walking arm-in-arm together. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

But for the fans who are closely following this pair’s split, Cutler’s Mother’s Day post raised some eyebrows. While both parties have stayed largely silent about their divorce, there have been some clues that it’s not as amicable as their statement made it seem. Just hours after their divorce was made public, Cavallari removed “wife” from her Instagram bio. Soon after that, a clip resurfaced of Cavallari giving marriage advice to a fan who asked for it at her store opening in Chicago: “Don’t do it.” In hindsight, many wondered if that was a sign of what was to come before the divorce was announced.

But Cutler’s Mother’s Day post seems to be a sign that he and Cavallari are moving forward with their kids’ best interests at heart, which we can only hope for.