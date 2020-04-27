Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Are Divorcing After 10 Years Together

Jeff Schear/Getty

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are the latest high-profile celebrity couple to split up recently

Kristin Cavallari has long made headlines as a celeb mom, from when she defended her kids’ sizes online, to when she shared her homemade formula recipe, to when Chrissy Teigen came to her defense against the online mom-shamers we know can be just so brutal and unfair. Through all that, three kids, a reality show, career ups and downs, and so much more, her husband Jay Cutler has been by her side. But the two just announced their split, and it’s one of the most heartbreaking celebrity breakups we’ve seen in a while.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Cavallari announced that she and Cutler had come to the difficult decision to end their 10-year relationship.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple walking, arms wrapped around each other, into the distance of some tropical locale.

Cavallari added, “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The two have been together since 2010, and got married in 2013. Together they share two sons — 7-year-old Camden and 5-year-old Jaxon — and one daughter, 4-year-old Saylor.

The timing of this announcement is particularly surprising, because on an episode of their reality show, Very Cavallari, that aired just last month, Kristin opened up about how Cutler was someone she could lean on when times were “rocky.”

“It’s been a bit of a rocky year. I feel like the older you get, the more you realize who is supposed to be in your life. You figure out who your real friends are — friends come and go,” she told him as they sat down to dinner together on the episode. “It’s nice that I have you as my constant. You’re my common denominator.”

Cavallari and Cutler join a number of high-profile celebrity couples who have announced splits recently, including Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp, and Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren.