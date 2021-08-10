People Have Thoughts About Jennifer Aniston Eating One Single Chip

Scary Mommy and Gregg DeGuire/Chris Clor/Getty

In a recent interview, Jennifer Aniston admitted to eating just one chip when she’s stressed, and the internet has feelings

Nestled among the many interesting tidbits in Jennifer Aniston’s recent interview with InStyle sat the admission that she eats a single chip or a single M&M — yes, just one — when she’s stressed. Of course, Aniston has long been open about her lifestyle habits, including diet and exercise, for years, but for some reason, this particular tidbit has struck a chord with people on the internet.

When asked what she eats when she’s stressed, Aniston replied, “A chip. Crunch, crunch, crunch.” She then clarified that yes, she did mean “just one chip,” adding, “Usually. I’m good at that. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know, that’s so annoying.”

While some find it refreshingly real that a celeb is copping to the strict lifestyle they lead (even if said lifestyle leaves room only for a single chip or M&M), others are baffled by Aniston’s admission, wondering how long it must take for her to finish an entire bag of chips if she’s only eating one at a time.

Jennifer Aniston says she eats just one potato chip when she’s stressed https://t.co/4im1dVotlz — The Independent (@Independent) August 4, 2021

Some made hilarious jokes about the single-chip habit, which honestly leaves us with more questions than answers — including why and how when chips and M&Ms are both so good and deserve to be eaten in abundance.

I had a friend who kept a chocolate brownie in the freezer and took a little nibble when she was stressed. She could obsessively make a brownie last a whole winter. She died, so... — Maggie Might (but probably won't) (@Maggie247) August 4, 2021

Just read that Jennifer Aniston apparently eats 1 potato chip when she gets stressed pic.twitter.com/LsBCD7KcJQ — MsBrittany 🙏🏽😇🙏🏽 (@MsBrittanyMusic) August 4, 2021

crowdfunding a second chip for Jennifer Aniston https://t.co/8rrr29ofPs — 😮‍💨 (@MilesKlee) August 5, 2021

It takes her three years to finish a bag of Baked Lay’s https://t.co/z38kqno2oq — Gawker (@Gawker) August 4, 2021

Good Morning to Jennifer Aniston’s one stress chip. — Jeremiah Ripley (he/they) (@JereRipley) August 5, 2021

I sit down to dinner with Jennifer Aniston. a perfect moonlit night. she lifts a single, crisp, still-warm potato chip to her mouth and the sound of her nearly perfect incisors crunching through it rings through the dining room, startling the other guests. “check, please,” I say — ray (@nraymz) August 5, 2021

An important piece of context that got left out of the article about how Jennifer Aniston eats one single potato chip when she’s stressed is that Jennifer Aniston is nine inches tall. — Sonnet the Hedgehog (@germyradin) August 9, 2021

Others pointed to the very valid (and maddening) beauty standards imposed on women in general, but especially in the public eye, who feel pressure to remain on restrictive diets in order to fall into the narrow (and often times impossible) societal ideals. Though, of course, it’s worth noting that Aniston herself has not shared whether she’s experienced an eating disorder, it is proven that restrictive diets often lead to eating disorders.

Because the next time there is a Look at Jennifer Aniston's Abs in This Bikini Can You Believe She is 50 article, I will remember this article and remind myself that when she is stressed she eats ONE POTATO CHIP.

When I'm stressed, I eat a bag of potato chips. — Sarah Klem (@ThatSarahKlem) August 5, 2021

TW: ED

excuse me but how the fuck is Jennifer Aniston’s disordered eating behaviors of “I can have one M&M and one chip” mentality relatable in the slightest. — saksh (@nowsakshee) August 8, 2021

I just read an interview where Jennifer Aniston says that when she gets stressed, she eats 1 chip, or 1 M&M.

This is why women my age develop eating disorders, myself included. 2021 is not the time for her humblebragging. — Amy (@farty115) August 4, 2021

And others simply feel bad for Aniston, hoping that she’ll come around and enjoy as many M&Ms and chips as she wants, if she does want more than one, of course.

Girl, only allowing yourself to eat ONE chip or ONE M&M like that is what gives you stress in the 1st place. pic.twitter.com/FQDt1309c6 — Manny Vu (@mannyvu89) August 6, 2021

She washes regularly and is pro vaccine, let her eat her one crisp in peace! https://t.co/dc9FSOOhuS — Freedom Littleseal (@TheShiftyShadow) August 7, 2021

However Aniston’s single-chip habit came about, the TL:DR is that shaming or judging others for their dietary choices is never cool. We’re hopeful that perhaps Aniston was actually joking and that she’s enjoying all the salty and sugary snacks she wants to on the reg, but ultimately whatever works for her works for her. As for us, we’re more than happy to scoop up the snacks left behind in the Aniston household if she’d like to share them with us. Jen, we’ll send you our address.