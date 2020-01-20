The Internet Is Dying Over These Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Photos

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared A Moment at the SAG Awards last night

Listen, we all know it’s kind of frowned upon to project personal feelings onto celebrities. But after looking at these photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston having a little reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night, it’s impossible not to at least sigh a little. Or go completely berserk, as the entire internet is doing right now.

It’s been 15 years since Pitt and Aniston divorced, and yet the interest in these two and their romantic lives is still at a fever-pitch for many. We all know Pitt went on to marry (and divorce) Angelina Jolie and become a father of six children with her, and Aniston has also re-married (and divorced) and led a fulfilling life with a great career since then too. But these photos have everyone shipping these two old loves all over again.

And it’s not hard to see why.

As soon as these photos hit the internet, people everywhere were exploding with comments about it. And, honestly, while it does feel a bit silly to get all hyped up about celebrities and speculate about their love lives, the warm feelings these pictures stir up are totally valid! There’s history there, the two of them are open about their current friendship (he even attended her Christmas party last month), and the photo of him wistfully holding onto her wrist as she walks away is the candid stuff wedding photographers pray for when they’re shooting.

Lots of people agree it’s hard to contain the squealing over this little SAG Awards moment.

Both Aniston and Pitt won SAG awards in their respective categories, which just makes the tingling feelings over these two and this particular night feel even more, well, tingly.

Just check out this video someone took of Brad Pitt lovingly watch his ex-wife accept her award for her work on The Morning Show.

COME ON. Romance writers everywhere, unite! This is the story we need!

Aniston was clearly moved that her ex was moved by her. (Does that make sense? Who cares! This Author loves the love.) When an ET reporter told her Pitt was crying while watching her accept her award, she said, “What! No!” and Reader, we felt that.

And again, everyone is feeling it.

Yes, it’s been 15 years. Yes, they’re probably just good friends with warm regard for one another as actors and former spouses. Yes, he absolutely did her dirty and he is not off the hook for that. Yes, it’s probably just more of a commentary on the state of the world that so many people have happy feelings over these micro-seconds in time.

But still, we love to see it.