Jennifer Garner Sobs After Watching ‘The Office’ For The First Time

Jennifer Garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner is every single one of us after finishing “The Office”

Every single time I think I can’t possibly love Jennifer Garner more, I’m proven extremely and delightfully wrong. The hilarious and wholesome actress has an Instagram account that’s pretty much one huge breath of fresh air, especially in the last several months as the COVID-19 pandemic has raged on. Her latest post about melting down after finishing the iconic TV series The Office is very on-brand and very adorable.

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through “How to Behave as Grownups” 🙅🏻‍♀️, aka #TheOffice,” she writes in the caption. “Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard.”

The video she shared makes the post all the more hilariously adorable, as she went full mom and accidentally shot her “farewell testimonial” in slo-mo. Garner narrates over the video of herself melting down verrrrry slowly and it’s comic gold for every Office fan. Or anyone, period.

Garner went full fangirl, sporting a Dunder Mifflin t-shirt in the vid where she sobs at the ending of the show. “You’ll never guess which show my kids and I watched an episode a day of through quarantine and guess what? We finished it, and guess what? It gave me some really big feelings.”

“Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it’s just nice to know you can still just feel so much passionate about something, right?” she quipped. “So thank you. If you’ve ever heard of the show, The Office, you should try it. It’s wonderful.”

She ended her little tribute with the famed line, “Bears. Beats. Battlestar Galactica.”

The Instagram account Comments by Celebs featured an interaction in the comments of Garner’s post between a fan, Garner, and Pam Beasly herself, actress Jenna Fischer. This entire thing truly couldn’t be more wholesome.

She is truly just the most fun pandemic follow — her posts are simply guaranteed to make you smile.

Garner said she posted the silly slo-mo Office vid because she thought “your Monday might need this, too” and honestly, we need her infectious joy every day ending in Y, now more than ever.