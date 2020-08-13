Fisher-Price Made A Little People Set For ‘The Office’

Amazon/Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price’s The Office Little People are so damn cute

What could possibly make The Office better, aside from unlimited episodes that never end? The Office Little People! Yes, that’s right, The Office characters you know and love are now in Fisher-Price “Little People” form, because the entire family deserves to experience the joys of Dunder Mifflin even if they aren’t old enough to binge-watch the perfect NBC series.

The set is available for $20 on Amazon (though you can sign up to be alerted on Fisher-Price.com when the item is back in stock at other retailers like Walmart), and contains four tiny 3-inch versions of Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Pam Beesley, and Jim Halpert. Michael is holding his iconic “Best Boss” mug, Dwight is wearing his go-to yellow shirt, Pam looks great in her pink cardigan, and Jim is holding the notepad that says “Jim <3 Pam.”

According to Fisher-Price, these four dolls are part of their “collector” set (other “collector” Little People sets include The Beatles and the band KISS), meaning they’re the perfect gift for the super curious toddler or adult collector in your life. Let your kids play make-believe with these tiny Office buddies or just keep them in their original packaging on that shelf in the den because we don’t judge!

According to one mom on Instagram, her daughter is already loving her tiny Dwight Schrute even if she has no idea who he is or what “Bears, Beets, Battlestar Galactica” even means.

To round out The Office toys in your home, there’s this Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch construction set on Amazon, which includes the reception area, Michael’s Office, and Dwight and Jim’s desk and three Lego characters to go with (sadly, the set does not include a Pam Beesly Lego lady).

The reason the Fisher-Price set is so great is that it’s one of the rare Office toys that both kids and parents can enjoy. Other than Funko Pop! which — of course — are made in the likeness of all The Office characters, and as we all know, Funko figurines are beloved by children and childless adults, alike.

Is it just me or does the Casual Friday Kelly Kapoor Funko Pop just look like an L.O.L Surprise! doll?

We support whatever it takes to keep the spirit of The Office alive in your home and family!

