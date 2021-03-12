Love Is Dead: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Call Off Engagement

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

After a 2-year engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reportedly no more

Did you wake up this morning with faith in true love? This news may shatter that for you. Jennifer Lopez and long-time partner Alex Rodriguez have reportedly called off their engagement according to sources close to the (former?) couple.

PEOPLE reports that sources have said the break-up was “a long time coming.” The pair got engaged in the Bahamas in 2019 and have been home quite a bit over the last year due to the pandemic.

Followers of A-Rod might’ve gotten a clue from his latest Instagram post earlier today. He’s by himself and kind of grimacing at his phone. “Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie ⛵️ What are your plans for the weekend?” he captioned the snap.

While it’s unclear if it had anything to do with the couple’s split, there were rumors recently that Rodriguez had an affair with Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy. In an interview with Page Six, LeCroy denies they’d ever even met in person. She did confirm that they’d “spoken on the phone” — in calls that she said were “innocent” — but said that they have “never met up” and “never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”

LeCroy says Rodriguez “never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” claiming she’s talked to him “randomly, but not consistent.”

Lopez told Elle back in January about the couple’s delayed nuptials. “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that,” she told the publication “We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”

She also shared last month that they’d gone to therapy.

“I miss being creative and running on 150,” she told Allure. “But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time.’ It has been actually really good.”

“We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy,” she explained. “I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”