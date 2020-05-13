Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Has Written A Children’s Book

Courtesy of Jessica Morrison and Random House Children's Books

Overachieving apparently runs in the family! Jennifer Lopez’s 12-year-old daughter is now an author

As if we needed another reason to be in awe of Jennifer Lopez’s adorable family, well, we got one more — on Wednesday, Crown Books for Young Readers (an imprint of Random House Children’s Books) announced that Lopez’s little girl, Emme Muñiz, is set to drop her debut children’s book come fall.

Muñiz, whose father is singer Marc Anthony, was inspired to create the picture book by her own daily prayers. Titled Lord Help Me, it will walk young readers through everyday moments in Muñiz’s life when she seeks a higher reassurance. This includes typical tween struggles, such as getting up for school and fighting with a sibling.

But arguably the most precious motivation for the book is Muñiz’s concern for endangered and threatened wildlife — specifically, sloths. “In school, I learned about sloths and how they’re facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,” Muñiz shared, per the publishing company’s press release, which was provided to Scary Mommy. “I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort.”

Our hearts! How pure and sweet is this child?

It goes without saying we can’t wait to get our hands on this benevolent book, but we’ll all have to wait just a little longer. “Lord Help Me,” which features illustrations from artist Brenda Figueroa, will be released in English and Spanish simultaneously on September 29, 2020, with a first run of 100,000 copies.

Not surprisingly, Muñiz’s mama is bursting at the seams with pride. After news of the children’s book broke on Wednesday, Lopez took straight to social media.

“So proud of my lil coconut Emme as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book Lord Help Me! This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “It’s not out until 9/29, but you can pre-order at the link in my bio.”

Hmmm, singing, dancing, writing, wildlife conservation — something tells us Muñiz’s first book is far from the last time we’ll see this 12-year-old’s name in headlines.