Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Did Not Break Up After All

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty

This is welcome news for those who learned yesterday the couple had split

If you were distraught over the news that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced they were calling off their engagement, you’ll be pleased to learn they are, in fact, staying together.

People reported yesterday that sources close to the couple said the two had split and that their break-up was “a long time coming.” However, the very next day, the couple called up the magazine and gave them official word that they are still, in fact, together. “We are working through some things,” J.Lo and A-Rod said in a joint statement obtained by the outlet on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

“They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up,” a source close to the pair told People. The source also added that the speculation that Rodriguez had an affair with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy, “had no bearing on the rough patch at all.”

“[Lopez is] working in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami so it’s tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID,” the source said, “but they want to try to stay together.”

Lopez posted a video montage yesterday of herself laughing throughout the years, writing, “Find a good reason to laugh today.”

The on-again couple got engaged in the Bahamas in 2019 and earlier this year, Lopez talked about having to postpone their wedding two times because of COVID.

“We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that,” the singer told Elle. “We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”

Amid the rumors, Rodriguez posted a picture of himself alone yesterday on a boat.

Over the past year, the couple has spent time at home during the pandemic with their blended families — Lopez’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and the former MLB player’s daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“I miss being creative and running on 150,” Lopez told Allure. “But Alex, of all people, was like, ‘I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you’re there all the time.’ It has been actually really good.”

The couple have shared many pictures and videos throughout the years of their blended family, making fans love them even more. “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice,’” Lopez told People in 2018 on merging their two families.

Here’s hoping they can work through things and have the happily ever after they deserve.