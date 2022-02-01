Jennifer Lopez Is Gushing Over Ben Affleck And Their ‘Second Chance’

RB/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor/Getty

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her “second chance” with Ben Affleck and we’re all for it

I imagine Jennifer Lopez’s group chat looks a little something like this:

Friend 1: Don’t do it girl. JLO: I’m not gonna do it girl I was just thinking about it, I’m not gonna do it *insert picture of engagement ring* JLO: I did it!

I also imagine that when she told her girls she was back together with Ben Affleck, it went pretty similarly. After all, there isn’t a person alive who hasn’t had to be talked out of even hypothetically getting back together with their ex. But for Lopez and Affleck the second coming of “Bennifer” has been nothing but a blessing, and truthfully it’s a beautiful thing to behold.

Recently, the Marry Me star appeared on the cover of PEOPLE, and she spoke about her new film, her family and was surprisingly open about her rekindled flame with the actor and filmmaker.

“I’ve never been better,” the 52-year-old singer and actress tells PEOPLE. “It’s just that we’re all in a very beautiful moment…I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him.”

When the news broke that the two reunited in 2021, the public collectively lost their shit.

Us Y2K mamas remember how the couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged later that year. Their wedding, slated for 2003, was postponed and by January 2004 they were done. Several engagements, marriages, kids, and divorces later, the two found their way back to one another, and as some of us approach the second season of our lives, we can totally understand how “right person, wrong time” is a thing.

“It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago… There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice,” Lopez, tells PEOPLE. “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”

She even went on to praise Affleck for all of the growth he’s had as an actor, a father, person, and partner. For Lopez, the end-game goal is for her to simply be healthy, happy, surrounded by her family and partner, basking in love.

So just for clarification, that’s exactly what we mean when we say JLO is “goals.”