J.Lo And Ben Affleck Finally Make Their Instagram Debut

Leah Remini gave us solid proof that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are dating again

Okay, so we’ve all known for a while that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together, but is it ever really real until it’s on the ‘gram? Usually it is one of the people involved in said relationship that does the debuting, but in this case, Lopez’s best friend Leah Remini had the honor of posting the couple’s debut on the social media site. Remini didn’t put the couple on blast or anything — in fact, you’d have to be looking really closely at Remini’s birthday video post to even spot Bennifer.

Let’s back up. On July 24, 2021 Remini posted a sweet video montage on Instagram from her June 15 birthday celebration. On Instagram, she wrote, “Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday. I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media.”

Fans that weren’t bopping to the Doja Cat/SZA track Remini chose for the montage’s soundtrack spotted a photo of the Birthday Girl with Ben and Jen, who are looking awfully cozy. (Also, how does J.Lo nail the smize every. single. time?) Lopez’s head rests on Ben’s chest, and the two just seem very comfortable with each other.

There’s no denying Bennifer is back, and despite all the paparazzi snaps, have remained fairly tight-lipped about their relationship.

Even when journalists and TV show hosts have asked Lopez about her relationship with Affleck, she has dodged the question masterfully multiple times. While promoting her and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s re-released song “Love Make the World Go Round” on The Today Show, she simply didn’t respond to host Hoda Kotb’s playful suggestion that she looks happier in photos with Ben, instead focusing on promoting the song, but her smile seems to say it all.

Then, at the beginning of July, Lopez did an interview with Zane Lowe and gushed about how much she loves her life right now. Although there is no specific mention of Ben, we can only imagine that their rekindled romance has to play some part in that happiness!

“I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK?’ I’ve never been better, and I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that. I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own and I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you would never imagine in your life happening again… I just want everybody to know it’s the best time — it’s the best time of my life.”

July 24 is Lopez’s birthday (as in today!), and fans can only hope that she will share a little more about her relationship with Affleck — or at least an official official Instagram post.