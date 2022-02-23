Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins’ 14th Birthday On A Pretty Remarkable Day

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, JLo celebrated her twins’ epic birthday with a sweet video that has us in our feels

Until you have your own kids, you never quite get how bittersweet birthdays can be. And it seems JLo gets lost in her own feelings when it comes to her twins, too.

On Tuesday, which happened to be palindrome date 2/22/2022, Jennifer Lopez shared a heartfelt tribute to her two not-so-little ones, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, on Instagram.

“My babies, my sunshine, my loves,” she captioned the video, which features sweet footage from their lives so far. “Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu. You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life. Today marks a very special day…it’s 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity…today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth. It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life. Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever… #UntilItBeatsNoMore.”

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband and longtime friend Marc Anthony. The two have since moved on, most notably with Lopez reuniting with her former early aughts ex, Ben Affleck. The pair have also introduced their kids; even talking about hiding in “bathrooms and closets” in order to snatch a few secret moments together.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Affleck — who has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and and Samuel, 9 — mentioned that he even hesitated to rekindle things because he was afraid of the impact it could have on his kids.

“My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility,” he said. “I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it.”

And when it comes to her twins, Lopez feels exactly the same way. She’s been quoted saying, “I love what I do. I love my kids and they come first, and everything else falls into place after that. I take it one day at a time, trying to do the best I can.”

Hoping Max and Emme had a fabulous birthday!