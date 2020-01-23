Jesse Tyler Ferguson Is Expecting His First Child With Husband Justin Mikita

Taylor Hill/Getty

“Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared the very happy news on The Late, Late Show with James Corden

During an appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared some extremely exciting news. He and husband Justin Mikita are expecting their first baby this summer.

Ferguson looked downright gleeful when spilling the beans to Corden and fellow guest Charlie Hunnam. During a conversation about Hunnam’s upcoming 40th birthday, Ferguson let the news slip. “It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel,” said Ferguson of hitting the big 4-0. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’” And then, the big reveal.

“Actually, this is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband,” he said. Of course, the audience erupted in applause.

The star declined to share the baby’s sex, (though he did jokingly confirm that it would be “human”) but he did make sure to let everyone know how thrilled he is to finally become a dad. “I’m very excited, but it feels like I’m 44 now, let’s get this show going,” he said. “Tick tock.”

It might be a good time to mention that Ferguson and Mikita are ridiculously gorgeous and adorable together. Their happiness shines through in every photo on Ferguson’s Instagram account.

Like, this is going to be one lucky kid to enter a family this full of love.

The couple married back in 2013, and funnily enough, Ferguson plays a lawyer on TV, and Mikita actually is one. They’ve definitely been thinking about bringing a baby into their family from the very beginning. In 2013, Ferguson told People, “We are very excited to start a family. We don’t have any sort of timeline right now. When you have to look for alternate means, there’s a little more planning that has to go into that, so who knows. When we start the process it might still be a three-year ordeal. We’ll see what happens!” He estimated four or five years at the time, so their planning is pretty spot-on.

Hopefully, we will see sweet photo updates this summer once their little one arrives. Congrats to the whole family.