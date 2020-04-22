Jessie James Decker Shuts Down Mom-Shamers Over Underwear Photo

Jessie James Decker/Instagram and Michael Loccisano/Getty

Haters came after Jessie James Decker for wearing panties in front of her son, but she was ready

It’s safe to say that everyone has reached the point in quarantine where stir-craziness is starting to set in. For Jessie James Decker, that manifested in what most of us can agree is a wildly relatable scene of pure parenting chaos: Her, drinking wine and striking a dramatic pose amid a messy bedroom as her toddler son creeps on her in the background.

But mommy-shamers have clearly also reached peak social distancing boredom, because there’s really no other explanation for the fight they proceeded to pick with Decker over her quarantine snapshot. Their argument? The photo is problematic because she’s wearing nothing but underwear on her bottom half. Some of these detractors accused Decker of being “thirsty” and “desperate for attention.” Others took issue with the fact that she would — gasp — let her child see her in underwear.

Decker, a saint for even responding, shut down that particular line of judgment with a measured and totally logical response. “No different than a swim suit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of,” she wrote.

Granted, she shut down a few others with her signature sass. “Oh hey, everyone please look at my body and tell me how hot I am,” one person commented, to which Decker joked, “Let’s remain calm, Susan.”

To the man who rhetorically asked if she was “really that desperate for attention,” Decker hilariously snarked, “Yeah, I don’t get enough love. Can I get a hug?”

Obviously, Decker doesn’t have to answer to anyone, but it’s super cool that she does actually try to take the time to respond — to both fans and trolls. And to the latter camp, uh, cool your tits. Children seeing their mother in a pair of underwear will not scar them for life. You know what is damaging to young psyches, though? Body-shaming, stigmatizing the human form and expression, the oppression of bodily autonomy… ya feel me, yeah?

It isn’t just Decker’s response to these body policing mommy-shamers that makes us love her even more. As the photo hints, she embraces radical honesty. When one fan compliments how great her boobs look in the pic, Decker gives credit where credit is due: the “on fleek” bra she ordered off Amazon.

When someone else laughed about Decker’s little boy chillin’ in the background, she confessed with a laugh-til-you-cry emoji, “I can’t get away from them.”

And when someone noted that the entire scene looked like a Friday afternoon, Decker corrected, “Errrrryday.”



So yeah, we’ll take this kind of keeping-it-real, underwear-rocking, wine-drinking, truth-saying mom any time. In fact, we’d go so far as to say she’s the quarantine mom we all need right now.