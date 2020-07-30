J.Lo, A-Rod, And Their Kids Throw 2000’s Hip Hop Dance Party At ‘Club Basement’

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

J.Lo and the kids throw epic dance party in viral TikTok video

Sometimes I sit around and wonder what it’s like in the J.Lo, A-rod family. Is it just like, a constant dance party? Do you turn on the radio and it’s like, “Ugh, mom’s on the radio again.” And the answer to that question is yes, yes it is. Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme, Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Ella, and A-Rod’s nephew, White Sox pitcher Nick Silva, shared the cutest video on TikTok dancing in their “Club Basement” to iconic early 2000’s hip hop dance tracks.

“These bops had me hype!,” J.Lo captioned the cute series of videos. “Party in Club Basement with Alex, Lulu, Ella Bella and Nick!”

First of all, the disrespect that a playlist claiming to include the best hip hop dance tracks of the 2000’s to not play “Jenny from the Block” — or any other J.Lo song — should be mentioned, but it didn’t matter because a) J.Lo knew every word to every song and b) danced her ass off anyway.

The playlist breezed through tracks like “Dilemna” by Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland and OutKast’s “Ms. Jackson.” Real turn of the century stuff, you know? The kind of music you listened to when buying CD’s was still a thing.

Shockingly, Lopez’s 12-year-old daughter Emme and A-Rod’s equally young daughter Ella knew the words to like, 80% of the songs too, and I guess that’s what happens when your mom is a 2000’s music goddess. You have to learn your musical history. When Rodriguez shared the video, he lovingly referred to the two tweens as “DJs Ella & Emme.”

It’s super cute that their kids are around the same age and seem to love their siblings in their new blended fam, and according to J.Lo, it’s always been that easy. “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice,'” Lopez told People in 2018 on blending their two families.

Also, don’t sleep on J.Lo and A-Rod’s social media presence. If you liked “Club Basement,” this family’s always up to some tricks, like the time Rodriguez tried to recreate one of Lopez’s TikTok dances.

I mean, #goals.