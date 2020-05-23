CBS Picks Up John Krasinski’s ‘Some Good News’

SomeGoodNews/YouTube

Krasinski sold the show to CBS after a bidding war for the series

Millions of people have tuned into John Krasinski’s show Some Good News on YouTube, which he started from his home during the pandemic. Now, the actor and host of the show announced he sold it to ViacomCBS with one big catch: He won’t be the host.

Krasinski started SGN after questioning why there isn’t a news network dedicated to good news only, and during a global pandemic, it brought people together in a way few things could. The actor produced eight free episodes on YouTube, including an Office reunion/surprise wedding, a Hamilton performance, online graduations, and a virtual prom, all with famous surprise guests. Now, he’s selling the show so it can continue to deliver fans with the good news we need.

“Wow, who can believe when we started this thing together we all just wanted good news to be more fully represented in our everyday lives,” Krasinski tweeted following the announcement. “And now? You quite literally ARE the good news! Thanks to you, SGN lives on, joining the ranks of this historic news network! See you all soon!”

Krasinski will continue to serve as an executive producer and make cameos on SGN, but he won’t be the face we see when we tune in. A new host has not yet been named.

While some fans of the show are excited that “the show will go on,” even with a new host, others weren’t too thrilled by the CBS pick-up.

In the eight episodes that he made of the YouTube web series, Krasinski garnered 2.56 million subscribers, with some episodes amassing as many as 17 million views. It was a wildly popular show because people need good news — especially now — and who better to invite into our living rooms than Krasinski himself?

“On @johnkrasinski’s very first episode of @somegoodnews, he asked why has there never been a news show dedicated entirely to good news,” CBS wrote on Twitter. “Well, we at CBS agree and we are proud to welcome SGN to @CBS and the @CBSNews family.”

In the eighth — and what appeared to be final — episode that aired last week, Krasinski announced that “we’re taking a break for now, but there is more to come! Stay tuned.” After what some news outlets report was a bidding war for the show, we now know it will live on at CBS. Whatever the outcome, we were lucky enough to have Krasinski host as long as he did, and if he’s producing it, the new Some Good News will likely be as good as the original.