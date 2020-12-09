John Legend Posts Very NSFW Comment On Chrissy Teigen’s Underwear Pic

Chrissy-Teigen/Instagram

John Legend got a little spicier than he typically is on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram pic

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend don’t keep much about their private lives private, much to their fans’ enjoyment. But John, who’s usually somewhat dialed down online, got a little hot and bothered by his gorgeous wife’s recent photo and decided to let everyone know just how hot and bothered on one of her recent Instagram photos. And it was everything.

Posed in a pair of full-coverage nude brief underwear, a bra, and comfy socks while canoodling the family dog, Chrissy posted the photo with the caption “F*ck it!”

While the photo itself isn’t necessarily newsworthy, her husband’s comment sure is! John let everyone know how he feels about a full-coverage brief.

Even Chrissy was like, “Wait a minute…John? Is that you?” Because while he’s a public figure and very active online, he’s not exactly known for being “NSFW.” He’s wholesome — until his wife shows off her cute panties on Instagram, that is.

It’s nice to see the couple slowly getting back to being themselves after such a tough year. They tragically lost their third child, a son named Jack, in September after Chrissy was diagnosed with placental abruption 20 weeks into her pregnancy. They shared the heartbreaking photos from the day Chrissy delivered Jack, and kept quiet on social media for about a month while grieving in private as a family.

At the recent Billboard Music Awards, Legend paid emotional tribute to his wife only weeks after their shattering loss. “This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments.”

But it’s nice to see them engaging with fans and being their silly, goofy selves again even if they’re (understandably) still very much in the grieving process.

And also? What’s not to love about a man who very clearly adores his wife? Many people are very, very into John’s public display of horniness on main. LOL.

John recently told Entertainment Tonight in November that he and Chrissy have gotten through the ups and downs of 2020 with the help of their “two beautiful kids that we love.” Miles, 2, and Luna, 4, clearly have parents who love them to pieces (and each other), and that’s just a beautiful thing to see.