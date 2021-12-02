John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Celebrate Luna’s Second COVID Shot

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are super proud of five-year-old Luna for getting her second COVID shot

About a month ago, millions of parents breathed a sigh of relief that could practically be heard from space when the CDC and FDA finally approved the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11. Well, celebrities, they’re #justlikeus: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen reacted with total joy after five-year-old daughter Luna received her second shot.

The famous pair’s oldest child is the magic age for shot eligibility (three-year-old brother Miles has a bit more of a wait as studies for kids under age five continue). For Luna’s part, she just couldn’t wait for a much-deserved ice cream treat. #relatable.

“second shot queeeeen! go big girl go big girl go!” Teigen captioned a brief video of Luna cheesing for the camera, ice cream cone in hand. Legend celebrated the big occasion with a still shot of the couple’s adorable little girl. “Took my big girl to ice cream to celebrate her 2nd shot,” he writes.

Let’s hope more parents continue to get to experience the same relief and happiness that Legend and Teigen just did — and maybe a little ice cream after.