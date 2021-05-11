John Mulaney And His Wife Issue Statements About Their Divorce

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty

Anna Marie Tendler says she’s “heartbroken” over her divorce from John Mulaney, and people are heartbroken at the news

It’s been a rollercoaster year for John Mulaney, who announced in December that he was checking into rehab after relapsing in his addiction to alcohol and drugs. Now, Mulaney and his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, have announced they are getting a divorce.

Both parties have released statements about the news. Tendler, who is an artist and a master’s candidate in NYU’s Costume Studies program told Page Six through her spokesperson, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Mulaney’s spokesperson issued a statement that was even more brief: “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” they said.

Mulaney and Tendler tied the knot in 2014. Their friend, comedian Dan Levy, officiated their wedding. Mulaney, who bases his standup on many of his real-life experiences, often talked about his wife and marriage in his shows. The fact that fans had those glimpses into his personal life and his and Tendler’s relationship makes this news all the more heartbreaking.

Of course, the internet had feelings on the sad news.

The divorce announcement comes on the heels of Mulaney’s news that he’s booked a series of standup shows at New York City’s City Winery. The series, which is called From Scratch, will run May 10-14. It’s his first return to the stage since going to rehab late last year.

Celebrities and famous friends and fans shared an outpouring of support for Mulaney when it was revealed that he had relapsed and checked himself into rehab in December. He stayed for 60 days in a program, and has been keeping a fairly low profile ever since. The actor and comedian has been open about his struggles with addiction in the past, though, revealing in his shows that he started drinking as a young teenager.

“I drank for attention,” he said in 2019. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

No doubt, Mulaney’s new shows will delve into some of what’s been going on behind the scenes in his life in the last few months. While it seems like his personal life has been a rollercoaster lately, I’m glad to see him finally return to the stage.