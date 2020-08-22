John Travolta And Daughter Ella Share A Sweet Dance In Memory Of Kelly Preston

John Travolta/Instagram

Preston died on July 12 after a two-year battle with breast cancer

John Travolta‘s wife, Kelly Preston, lost her battle with breast cancer over a month ago, and as the family continues to grieve, he and daughter Ella paid tribute to her life by doing something she loved: dancing.

Travolta shared a moving video on Instagram, captioning it, “My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma. One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me.” The pair can be seen dancing in an open area with a pianist playing in the background.

Travolta, who was married to Preston for almost 29 years, announced her passing on Instagram as well, saying, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Travolta and Preston were parents to three children: 20-year-old Ella, ten-year-old Benjamin, and late son Jett, who died from a seizure in 2009 at the age of 16. In her own Instagram post, Ella also shared the news of her mother’s passing.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” she wrote. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place.”

Preston had mostly stayed out of the spotlight and fought hard during the last two years of her life to beat cancer. “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” a family representative told People at the time. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched.”

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Preston said she and her husband danced all the time. When asked the best and worst thing about being married to Travolta, she said there were “too many best things,” but did admit that she loved Travolta’s “his lips, dancing, fun, laughing.”