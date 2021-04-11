JoJo Siwa Says To Young Fans ‘You Can Be In Love With Whoever You Want’

GLAAD

Siwa said she’s glad to help fans see they can love whomever they choose

JoJo Siwa presented at the GLAAD Media Awards this past week, during which she raved about her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, and sent an important message to kids about loving who they want to love.

The 17-year-old YouTube star and former Dance Moms star took time during the show to remind young people that they can be whomever they choose and that she feels incredibly proud that she can help her fans feel comfortable with their sexuality.

“I think it’s really cool now that kids all around the world who look up to me can now see that loving who you want to love is totally awesome,” she said.

Siwa continued:

“If you want to fall in love with a girl, if you want to fall in love with a boy, if you want to fall with somebody who is a they, them or who is non-binary, that is incredible. Love is awesome. You can be in love with whoever you want to be in love with, and it should be celebrated. And amazingly, now today in the world, it is.”

Siwa also took time to fawn over her girlfriend who she credits with making her so happy.

“I have the best, most amazing, wonderful girlfriend in the entire world who makes me so, so, so happy,” she said while presenting the award for outstanding children’s programming to The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo. “That is all that matters.”

Siwa revealed in February on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she was in a relationship. Just a few days later, she made it Instagram official.

“I was on FaceTime with [my girlfriend], and we were just talking about all the love that came in, and we were both like, ‘Technically I still haven’t confirmed it,’” she told Fallon, telling him her close family and friends knew about her sexuality, but that she wasn’t officially “out” publicly. “I was like, ‘I kind of just want to post this picture on my real story.’ She was super encouraging.”

Siwa was met with a ton of support after coming out out in a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram back in January. She teased the news with a lip-sync of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” and a visit to the TikTok crew Pride House LA — then made it very clear with a “BEST GAY COUSIN EVER” T-shirt on Twitter.

But Siwa admitted she’s also received a lot of ignorant hate from strangers as well that she’s had to reconcile after Googling herself days after she came out.

“I never should have done that. I was thinking that all the comments were going to be nice and supportive, and they weren’t,” she said. “A lot of them were, ‘I’m never buying your merch again. My daughter’s never watching you again.’ I couldn’t sleep for three days.”

Regardless of the haters, Siwa is continuing to be open and honest about her feelings for her girlfriend and her hope that kids of any age can be comfortable with who they are and who they love.