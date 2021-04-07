JoJo Siwa Didn’t Sleep For 3 Days Over Hateful Comments After Coming Out

Jojo Siwa/Instagram

The hate JoJo Siwa got for coming out just shows why we can’t have nice things

JoJo Siwa is having the year of her life. Aside from being a beloved performer and YouTube star, she’s a household name for anyone who has a teen or preteen in their life. And recently, she’s begun to be more public about her sexuality, first coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and then introducing her fans and the world to her girlfriend, Kylie.

The only downside? Apparently the haters couldn’t handle a young person like JoJo Siwa being her truest self and finding happiness. Internet, this is why we can’t have nice things.

In a new interview with People, Siwa opened up about making that private part of her life public, and about how the hate she received affected her. Specifically, she said she Googled herself and read some of the comments people were making right after she came out.

“I never should have done that. I was thinking that all the comments were going to be nice and supportive, and they weren’t,” she said. “A lot of them were, ‘I’m never buying your merch again. My daughter’s never watching you again.’ I couldn’t sleep for three days.”

Excuse me, but who caused this sweet, precious girl to lose sleep? Come over here, I just wanna talk.

But Siwa, who is ever positive, has just the right perspective on the situation.

“My thing is, I don’t want people to watch my videos or buy my merchandise if they aren’t going to support not only me, but the LGBTQ community,” she said.

It doesn’t hurt that she’s young and in love and seems to be pretty blissfully happy.

“She never cares what the internet said about us,” she said of her girlfriend. “It’s nice to have somebody in my life like that.”

And Siwa is definitely proud of herself and who she is, as she should be. She said she was inspired to come out publicly after she fell in love with Kylie, a best friend who turned into more at the end of 2020.

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual,” Siwa said. “But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

“I like queer,” she says. “Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

The great thing about being so young is Siwa has so much time to figure this out. There’s no pressure to put a label on who she is right now. And as she learns more about herself, we hope she knows that the haters aren’t the only ones watching — there are millions of people like us, cheering her on from the sidelines.