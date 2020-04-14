Bon Jovi Washes Dishes At His Community Restaurant To Help Feed The Hungry

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty and Soul Kitchen/Instagram

Jon Bon Jovi shares photo washing dishes at his community restaurant in New Jersey

Jon Bon Jovi has always been a cool dude. Not only does he own and operate three nonprofit restaurants in New Jersey that provide meals to community members who can’t afford to pay, but during the coronavirus pandemic, the superstar has been seen washing dishes at his charitable restaurant locations.

The JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant — which has locations in Red Bank and Toms River, New Jersey and at Rutgers University in Newark — has always operated on the “pay what you can” method. The menu at JBJ Soul Kitchen does not include prices, but if you can afford to pay their minimum donation, that helps cover the costs for the person who can’t. Diners can also volunteer an hour of their time in the restaurant in lieu of cash payment. Always one to practice what he preaches, Bon Jovi himself volunteered his time in the kitchen doing dishes alongside fellow restaurant staffers who are working hard to deliver healthy takeout meals to in-need community members during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you can’t do what you do… do what you can!” the restaurant captioned the image.

It’s clear that Bon Jovi is actually doing dishes, this doesn’t appear to be a photo op where the great Jon Bon Jovi stopped by his restaurant in a cashmere sweater and washed a single dish alongside his publicist. Bon Jovi is in the trenches with his co-workers and that is beautiful.

Currently, Bon Jovi’s restaurants are only doing takeout orders to comply with the stay-at-home orders in place and they are only providing meals to community members who need it the most. “If you are struggling to feed yourself or your family, we are a resource to you,” the nonprofit shared on Instagram. They’re also making COVID-19 care packages with pantry items to go with the hot meals they typically make and serve to the community. Plus, they’re delivering meals to senior centers and the local Boys and Girls Club during these uncertain times.

Bon Jovi later shared a photo of his wife working the takeout line on Easter Sunday, proving the JBJ Soul Kitchen is a family affair.

All love to Bon Jovi, who could easily be lounging about what we assume is his palatial estate and posting Instagrams all day like some other celebs. Respect.