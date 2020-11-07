Pennsylvania AG’s Son Walking In On Live Interview Was The LOL We Desperately Needed

MSNBC

If you have a teen, you’ll recognize his son’s aimless walking while scrolling stance

Joe Biden has just been elected the 46th President of the United States, but before that historic Saturday morning announcement, we were basically sleepwalking through all five days of the election vote-counting process. With our nerves understandably shot, and our mood hanging on a knife’s edge, thank god for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s teenage son to bust us out of our stupor and give us the laugh we so desperately needed.

Shapiro was speaking to MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Friday night about GOP legal action filed in his state asking election officials to stop counting some ballots because Trump was sad that he was losing. All seemed to be going swimmingly until Shapiro’s son decided to casually walk into the room unaware his dad was on live TV. The teen seems to pause deer-in-headlights-style and does what any embarrassed teen should do — walks backwards out of the room like nothing happened.

I was one of the fortunate souls to watch this live and I’m not exaggerating when I say my husband and I rewound the moment no less than 14 times and was the highlight of our evening. Twitter was also very much here for the moment and delivered hilarious commentary for it: