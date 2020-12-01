Justin Bieber Wants As Many Kids As Hailey Baldwin ‘Is Wishing To Push Out’

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Justin Bieber talks to Ellen DeGeneres about his plans to have kids with Hailey Bieber, whenever she’s ready

Back in my day, Justin Bieber was a bratty popstar who abandoned pet monkeys at airports and urinated in public. Now he’s a woke millennial husband and doing interviews on why would never pressure his wife to have kids. Damn, 2020 IS wild. Justin is 26-years-old, but he’s always telling interviewers how much he wants kids and ideally, as soon as possible. His 24-year-old wife Hailey isn’t on board with his accelerated timeline, and Justin tells Ellen DeGeneres in a new interview that it’s all good and he’ll wait for kids when his wife is ready. AS HE SHOULD.

“I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” Bieber told DeGeneres. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

The comment got some applause from the socially distanced Ellen Show crowd, who cheered for a man who respects his partner’s bodily autonomy!

DeGeneres brought the topic up when Bieber said he can’t wait to tattoo his back with images of his future children. Though he wants “a tribe,” he says Hailey “wants to have a few.”

Bieber also said that their different timelines for family planning aren’t “really an issue,” but simply that “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think…she’s just not ready yet. And that’s okay.”

Wow, Bieber really is a changed man. He also said as much back in March during an earlier Ellen Show (via People) appearance when he said that the decision to have kids is “up to Hailey because it’s her body.” He also told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in February that he’ll start a family in “due time” but first he wants to “enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.”

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018, about a year before their elaborate wedding. And because Justin has made his baby fever known, a few months ago they were actually the subject of a pregnancy rumor that Hailey emphatically shut down on social media.

As for Hailey’s thoughts on having children, she talked to Vogue Italia about it in October.

“The strange thing is that I’ve always wanted to have children early, but now that I’m married, I feel less of an urge,” she said. “I am an ambitious girl with many projects. It will happen, but not now.”

And that’s that.