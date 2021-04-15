Justin Theroux Says There Was No ‘Dramatic Split’ With Jennifer Aniston

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Justin Theroux got candid about his ex, Jennifer Aniston, in a new interview

Staying friends with an ex after a breakup or divorce would be challenging for even the most mature and evolved of us, but maintaining a friendship after one of the most headline-making splits of the past decade would seem downright impossible — if not at least incredibly tricky.

But for Justin Theroux, it seems remaining pals with his famous ex (she of Friends fame, Jennifer Aniston, of course) is natural. The actor just opened up about where his relationship with Aniston stands now after their split in 2018, telling Esquire how things have remained drama-free between them, despite a flurry of headlines that tell a different story.

Of reports that the couple split because Theroux wanted to remain in New York City while Aniston preferred her West Coast lifestyle, the Mosquito Coast star explained it’s simply not true. “That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” Theroux told the magazine. “Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ’n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”

Though he didn’t give the specific reasons behind why they did go their separate ways, Theroux gave insight into how they’ve maintained a friendship despite such a public ending, and it’s low-key the sweetest thing we’ve heard in a long time. “I would say we’ve remained friends,” he said, adding, “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.”

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he added. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

Still, while those sentiments are sugary sweet, anyone who has ever been in a relationship that has ended is no doubt wondering how to pull such sorcery off. Theroux mused, “I think that when you get good at relationships — and here I am, single — if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, it would behoove you to love them the same way out of the relationship,” he said. “Who wants to take a shit while you’re walking out the door?”

It seems having a close circle of other friends helped make it easier instead of more challenging. Pal Will Arnett told the mag, “In a lot of ways, it’s kind of seamless. It speaks volumes about both of them. When you’ve been with somebody in that way, you’ll always be connected. And it’s hats off to them for how much attention they give that, and how important it is to both of them to maintain that love. I think it’s really remarkable.”

As for how Theroux managed to have so much wisdom and grace in his own relationships, he credits his parents’ divorce during his childhood, revealing that it’s his rescue dog, Kuma, whom he relies on fully and completely. “Early on, I went into relationships very cautiously,” he shared. “I had to navigate, and still have to navigate, how to have relationships and communicate and be an adult. You meet different kinds of women in your life, who teach you different lessons about what gives you the best chances of success with being satisfied in a relationship. The only relationship where I think codependency should be totally encouraged is with a dog.”