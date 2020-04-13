Justin Timberlake Criticized For Tone Deaf Comments About ’24 Hour’ Parenting

picture alliance/Getty and 1followernodad/Twitter

Justin Timberlake came across a little tone-deaf in a recent interview about how hard parenting is during lockdown

Parents are understandably at their wits end after weeks of being parent, teacher, coach, activity coordinator, referee, and Person Everything for their kids. While celebrities are also in the same relative boat, they have access to things most of us would only dream of. So, when Justin Timberlake talked about the trouble they are having being 24/7 parents, people were understandably less than sympathetic.

The father-of-one gave an interview on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, and chatted about the difficulties he and wife Jessica Biel are having with their 5-year-old son, Silas. Basically, he said that it’s unnatural to be with your kid All The Damn Time.

“We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human,” Timberlake said on the show, adding that the need for space goes both ways and that Silas is pretty sick of them, too. “He gets a look,” Timberlake explained. “I’m like, ’Alright, cool, let’s take a 20.”