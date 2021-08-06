Kanye Raps Kim’s ‘Still In Love With Him’ During Album Release Party

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty

The lastest “Donda” listening party hinted that things might not be totally over between Kim and Kanye

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shocked the world when they filed for divorce earlier this year. But as Kanye prepares to release his latest album, “Donda,” there are hints — both in lyrics to some of the tracks and at his listening parties — that things might not be totally over yet between the former power couple.

Ahead of the release of “Donda,” Kanye has been hosting elaborate, highly-hyped listening parties in Atlanta. The first one was last month, and Kim attended along with her sister Khloe and the four children she and Kanye share. It was the first time the couple had been photographed in the same place since Kim filed for divorce in February. And when Kanye performed his new song, “Love Unconditionally,” he became visibly emotional onstage. The song starts with a voiceover from the rapper’s late mother, saying, “No matter what, you never abandon your family.” After that, Kanye repeatedly rapped, “I’m losing my family, I’m losing my family.”

This week, Kanye hosted a second listening party for the album. Kim attended again, but this time, there was a subtle hint that she and her estranged husband may still be closer than they’re letting on: They wore matching black Balenciaga outfits.

Then, Kanye shocked the crowd by performing “Love Unconditionally” with new and updated lyrics, including one part where he begged Kim to “come back” to him.

“I’m losing all my family, darling come back to me,” he rapped, getting down on his knees onstage.

In another song, he rapped that Kim is “still in love” with him.

“Time and space is a luxury,” he said. “But you came here to show that you’re still in love with me.”

In a third song that seemed to be about the breakup, Kanye referenced his and Kim’s kids, rapping, “Daddy, how could you leave?”

All these new developments are happening after the world saw Kim open up about the end of her marriage on the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. On the show, she talked about Kanye’s erratic behavior, his insistence that they live in different states, and how she had been “unhappy for years.”

“I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want,” she said. “I want someone where we have the same [TV] shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. It’s the little things that I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”