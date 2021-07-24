Kim K Supports Kanye’s Emotional Album Debut As He Sings ‘I’m Losing My Family’

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Kim Kardashian and their kids were in attendance at Kanye West’s emotional listening party for new album Donda

On Friday night, Kanye West premiered his new album Donda at a listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and despite their recent divorce, Kim Kardashian and their four kids were in attendance as West played his new tracks, including one that directly addressed their marriage.

Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — as well as sister Khloé — surprised fans when they showed up to the Apple Music livestream event, but things took another turn when Kanye played his new song, “Love Unconditionally” and fell to his knees while the lyrics revealed his fears about “losing my family.”

Strongest track on the record to date, Kanye West sings "I'm losing my family" on "LOVE UNCONDITIONALLY" while kneeling at the Mercedes Benz Arena. #DONDA ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/QNJi87zB8B — Paulo Albuquerque (@Albuquerqueph) July 23, 2021

At the start of the song, Kanye’s late mother Donda’s voice is heard saying, “No matter what you never abandon your family.” Kanye then repeatedly sings on the track, “I’m losing my family” and later, “She’s screaming at me/’Honey, why could you leave?’”

Kim has not responded or publicly reacted to Kanye’s show or new music, other than posting photos from the event.

If you find the performance excessive, Kim was given the heads up and even gave some input on the song.

“Kanye did write a song about Kim and their marriage, and Kim gave her input about it,” a Kardashian insider told E!. “He was respectful and gave her the heads-up, and did not want to blindside her.”

They may be extremely famous and public people who write songs about their marriage on the world’s stage, but at the end of the day, they’re two people navigating a breakup and their newfound place as co-parents. Last weekend, the duo took their kids on a family vacation to San Francisco, which marked their first time spotted together as a family since their breakup. Their vacation included a private art excursion to the Asian Art Museum.

“We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much,” Kim revealed on the recent reunion episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “That was my friend first, first and foremost for a long time so I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan.”

Though it did take them a while to get to this place. Right after Kim filed for separation they “didn’t have a lot of contact,” according to E!. But now, they’re “talking and getting along well.”

“Kim has always been open to co-parenting together and being able to do things as a family,” the source added. “Kanye needed some time, but he now seems more open to it.”

It takes a strong woman to support her ex and to sit there and hear those truths about their relationship told through song. Happy to see them moving towards their new normal.