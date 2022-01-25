Kanye: Kim Is ‘Trying To Antagonize Me’ By Letting North Wear Makeup On TikTok

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for letting North West put on goofy face paint on TikTok

The Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce drama is exhausting and honestly, just plain sad. Though they aren’t the first two people in the world to get a divorce and argue about it, Kanye’s (who now legally goes by Ye) constant public airings of his grievances with Kim are reaching a tipping point after his latest statements about her parenting and their daughter North’s TikTok account. Ye alleges that Kim is allowing North to wear makeup on TikTok in, what he suggests, is an attempt to “antagonize” him.

For starters, Kim and North have a TikTok account that they “run” together.

Basically, it’s a way for 8-year-old North to experience TikTok with her mom’s permission. The videos they post are cute and in three videos, North is seen wearing makeup. Now, she’s not contoured and highlighted or using a Kylie lip-kit. In one video, North and Mom are both seen removing their Halloween prosthetic makeup and in two other videos, North puts on Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer makeup for Christmas. It’s goofy, it’s cute, and yet, Ye didn’t see it as such.

In a new interview with the Hollywood Unlocked podcast (via Buzzfeed) Ye shared that he sent his cousins to Kim’s house to tell her that North cannot wear makeup on TikTok anymore.

Ye explained that he had to send the message via his cousin because reportedly if he talked to Kim himself, they would get “into an argument.” The rapper says he sent his cousin to Kim with two “directives” (uhmm, she’s your ex-wife, not your employee), and they were his issues with North’s makeup habits and his issues with Kim’s security team (more on that later).

“There’s two things I said, tell her — security not gonna be in between me and my kids, and also tell her, don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok,” Ye said. “And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.”

Apparently, after this conversation, North **gasp** put lipstick on TikTok again, or something, because as Ye states: “And I said it after it was done without me knowing. And then it happened again. So I feel like it’s poking the bear or trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative.”

As for the topic of Kim’s security coming between Ye and his kids, this news comes just weeks after Kanye was reportedly not allowed into Kim’s home by her security because you can’t just waltz into your ex-wife’s home whenever you want, sir. It’s unclear if the security guards ever kept Kanye from seeing his children (or just barred him from entering Kim’s home unannounced), because as Kim’s lawyer Laura Wasser stated: “Mr. West being kept from the children, by security or anyone else, is news to us.”

On behalf of the entire internet, we hope these two come to an agreement soon, for the sake of their kids and everyone else’s sanity.