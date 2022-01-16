Kanye West Claims Kim’s Security Guards Are Keeping Him From Their Kids

(PA Images / Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce seems to be getting messier by the minute

Kanye West has not been shy expressing his struggles with his pending divorce from Kim Kardashian. West, who shares his four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with Kardashian, has made public pleas to get his family back together and has claimed he’s never even received divorce papers. Even though it is very clear Kim has moved on with SNL’s Pete Davidson, Kanye is still going hard to get Kim back. In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, West told a story of how he was denied access to Kim’s home by her security team after picking their kids up from school.



“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen,” he said. “But I didn’t want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined.”

Kanye also claimed that Kim’s new beau Pete Davidson was inside the house the day he was denied access

Since Kayne couldn’t get in, he recruited two of his cousins (both women) to go talk to Kim about, well, everything, from the denied access to his children to Kanye’s feelings on North’s presence on TikTok.



“I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to. And that’s where I call my cousins. And my cousins is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’ Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” he explained.

But Kim is telling a much different story than Kanye. According to Page Six, a source close to the KUWTK star says Kanye’s “claim is completely bogus” and all Kim is trying to do is “set healthy boundaries.” The source goes on to say that Kanye is able to see his children and that Pete hasn’t even met the kids.

Considering that Kanye made it to Chicago’s 4th birthday party after claiming the Kardashians wouldn’t give him the address of said party, we believe Kim. Either way, one thing is clear: both parents care deeply about their kids and want the best for them. Here’s hoping the two are able to clear up any miscommunications and move forward through this mess.