This Inanimate-Objects-As-Kardashians Spoof Is The Content You Need RN

Beat Killa/Twitter

Guy recreates Kardashian fight scene using household items

Regardless where you stand on the Kardashian cultural divide (I personally find them equal parts fascinating and problematic and I cannot get enough), you probably heard about or saw clips online from that insane sister slap fight that aired during a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian — two adult women — got into a physical altercation over who has a better work ethic to the point that it drew blood. It was scary, but also, insane, because like, who hits people? Capitalizing on the ridiculousness of the whole thing is a multi-hyphenate internet creator named Reggie Ray who recreated the entire fight scene — shot for shot — playing all the parts or using household objects as stand-ins for the other Kardashian-Jenner sisters, and it is amazing.

When Kourtney is sitting on the couch next to Khloé and yelling at Kim, Reggie plays Kourtney, but uses a stuffed black panther to portray Kim and a literal Febreze bottle for Khloé.

Also, during the fight scenes, Reggie-as-Kim beats up an ironing board, which is supposed to represent Kourt.

And poor passive “Kendall” is portrayed with an Olive Garden bag!

The other best moment is when Kendall is replaced with a fedora. Just, a whole fedora onscreen.

Recreating television shows and performances is kind of Reggie’s “thing,” but none have taken off quite like the Kardashian fight reenactment. Something about the Kardashians + a fist fight + a Febreze bottle is a whole damn mood. This is the quarantine content we need right now.

They fact that he made Khloe a febreeze bottle 💀💀😂 pic.twitter.com/ZKumCB1ZC5 — Kendall Rae💫 (@KendallRaeOnYT) April 14, 2020

Kim retweeted the video with a crying laughing emoji but unfortunately Khloé “Febreze Bottle” Kardashian has not weighed in on her portrayal.

Reggie’s re-enactment is hilarious, but Kim and Kourtney weren’t messing around. During an interview on The Tonight Show, Kim told Jimmy Fallon that before the fight erupted, she was trying to confront Kourtney about why she was so unhappy being on the reality show and how her sour attitude was affecting her family and the crew, but it escalated from there.

“I don’t really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see,” Kim said. “I was bleeding.”

Looking back, Kim said that she’s not proud of the moment and that when Kris Jenner — who wasn’t present for the fight — saw the footage later, she cried. “She was like… who are you guys?” Kim recalled. “What is going on?” The family took a week off from shooting after the incident, saying, “This isn’t our type of show. We want everyone to be comfortable and safe.”

It may not be their “type of show,” but it is certainly ripe for Reggie’s type of bizarro internet content, so carry on, my dude, carry on.