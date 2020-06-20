Kate Middleton Took The Most Adorable Photos of Prince William & The Kids This Father’s Day

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

Another cute photo shows the kids playfully piling up on Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge — or, as we know her, Kate Middleton — commemorated Father’s Day and Prince William‘s 38th birthday this year with two playful, adorable photos of Prince William and the kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow,” the caption posted to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram reads. According to the caption and reports, Kate took the photo earlier this month on the grounds of their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall.

Leading up to Prince William’s birthday, the family has spent their time in quarantine pitching tents, camping, growing veggies, and baking cakes and biscuits in Anmer Hall kitchen, the Daily Mail reports. “The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere,” Prince William told the Belfast Telegraph.

But as nonessential businesses begin to reopen in part of the U.K., he and Kate have ventured back into the public eye, visiting a local bakery and garden center, respectively.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal,” the Royal Family wrote on Facebook. “The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths the Bakers, who have been serving Kings Lynn for 50 years, while The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the centre’s owners, before speaking to staff members.”

Their visits follow Queen Elizabeth’s message of support to reopening businesses.

“At a time of great difficulty for many, it is heart-warming to see the civic response and generosity of so many businesses, small and large, to the challenges posed, whether supporting the health sector or vulnerable communities,” she wrote. “As Patron of the British Chambers of Commerce, it gives me great pride to see the contribution you and your members are making to help firms, champion trade and rebuild communities.”