Katy Perry Calls Herself A ‘Poopedstar’ While Baby Supplies Shopping

Katy Perry/Instagram

And the award for most relatable image of 2020 goes to…

Katy Perry‘s had it, you guys — at least, according to her latest Instagram post showing herself totally zonked out while baby supplies shopping. She even gave herself a new nickname: “Poopedstar.”

In this glorious snap, exhausted Perry is truly all of us: Her bright-green slides are barely hanging on; her pristine, crisp-white face mask is securely strapped to her face; and she wears a baby-blue to hide what we can only imagine is unwashed hair (because 1,000-percent same) amid this hellish pandemic. Add to that the fact that she’s just a few weeks from giving birth to her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and yep, Perry deserves every precious moment on that recliner mid-shopping trip at I’ve Had It.

“I love you,” commented Bloom, who is already dad to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry announced her pregnancy in the way any pop star would (and should): via music video. Back in March, she released the video for “Never Worn White,” where she’s seen wearing a long, flowing white dress and cradling a baby bump. She also posted a clip on Instagram, captioning it, “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer.”

Since, Perry’s opened up to People about how “terrified” she was about becoming a mother. “I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don’t know how I’m ever gonna do that. That’s crazy. I can barely take care of myself!” she said.

It wasn’t until she went on a week-long retreat that she was able to overcome her fears.

“It changed my life, and it’s changed Orlando’s life and many of my friends’ lives,” she told the publication. “It helped me re-wire how I think about myself and the habits and patterns of why I do something. It’s just given me a lot more freedom.”

Perry also said during an interview on SiriusXM in March that the pregnancy was very much intentional.

“It wasn’t on accident,” she said, adding that she’s “so grateful” for everything she’s been able to do and achieve thus far.

“I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this,” she said. “And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that’s kind of how it happens, you know?”

Perry told People that, when their baby arrives, she and Bloom will support her in anything she chooses to do — “and I’m sure she’s just here to teach us a lesson!”