Your Ultimate Amazon Baby Registry Guide: 10 Must-Have Items To Get You Prepped For BB

The thought of getting truckloads of baby presents will make any new mom smile … until you realize that you actually have to choose all the items before anyone can actually buy them for you. Exciting, sure, but overwhelming? YES! The first step to making this task infinitely easier is to set up an Amazon Baby Registry, which is a no-brainer for several reasons:

Easy Access: It's easy for friends and family to find your registry via your shareable link or a simple registrant search on Amazon.com. You can also set up "group gifting" for items so people can contribute to higher-priced items without buying the whole thing.

Okay, take a breath — that’s a lot to take in. But we’re not abandoning you yet. We’ve rounded up Amazon’s top baby registry items so you can choose from the best of the best. Check out the mom-approved products in 10 major registry categories, plus links to lists for tons of other must-haves. And before you get too overwhelmed, just remember: At least you don’t have to buy everything yourself.

A Safe, Stylish Baby Crib

The most quintessential piece of baby gear to add to your Amazon baby shower registry. Be sure to add other nursery essentials like a crib mattress and rocking chair, then browse through some bassinets to keep your little one close in those first few months.

Babyletto Lolly 3-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Take one look, and you’ll swoon over the Babyletto Lolly crib. Learn about its features, and you’ll be in love. In addition to its modern minimalist design (which is so stylish, it’s even sold on Pottery Barn!), the Lolly is made from solid wood, it’s height-adjustable, and it’s GREENGUARD Gold Certified, meaning it’s free of over 10,000 potentially harmful chemicals and VOC’s. It can also convert to a toddler bed and daybed, and get this — it comes with the parts you need so you don’t have to buy an exorbitantly expensive crib conversion kit. All things considered, the Lolly is a super fair price, but it’s even better if someone gets it for you. Choose from a white, gray, or black frame with natural-colored feet and bars. “It is everything I want in a crib,” shares one happy reviewer. “It is all wood – no plastic! I can’t imagine a better crib for my little babe.” $377.50 AT AMAZON

Easy-Wrap Baby Swaddles

The right swaddle is key to getting some Zzz’s. In the name of wrapping your bundle of joy in safe, soft materials, be sure to add some organic cotton baby clothes to your registry list. And don’t forget to pick a sound machine to help Baby drift off to dreamland!

HALO SleepSack 3-in-1 Baby Swaddle You probably know that babies love to be swaddled, but did you also know that the right kind of swaddle can be a total freakin’ lifesaver? In the world of cozy baby comfort, the adjustable HALO Sleepsack Swaddle is tops. It’s shaped like a sack with huge velcro wings so Baby’s arms remain snugly in place, but there’s some wiggle room at the toes. You can also just wrap it around one arm if BB prefers, or keep both arms free (and wrap the sides around the waist) to use it like a regular sleep sack. During middle-of-the-night changes, you’ll appreciate how it zips from bottom to top so your LO stays toasty while getting a fresh diaper. Sure, a swaddle may seem like a baby straight jacket to us, but remember that your tiny human is used to cramped spaces (you know, from spending 9 months in a womb), plus keeping them snug is key in suppressing the startle reflex so they stay asleep. And with a 4.6 average star rating in over 3,000 reviews, you know this thing works. Yep, you might want to register for two or three. $21.99 AT AMAZON

Smart Baby Monitors for Ultimate Peace Of Mind

Peace of mind is priceless, and a good monitor can give you the freedom from doing the “5-minute check” all night long. Also consider putting a video monitor on your Amazon registry to keep an eye on Baby when you’re not in the room.

Owlet Smart Sock 3rd Generation Baby Monitor New parents have enough to worry about, and monitoring their sleeping baby’s vitals will take one major concern off their plate. The Owlet heartrate and oxygen-monitoring Smart Sock just released its third edition, which features a better fit for smaller and larger babies (0 to 18 months), 16 hours of battery life, continuous monitoring through gentle sleep movements, and more. The accompanying base, where the sock sensor recharges, has lights that change color to give you Baby’s status at a glance, plus it sounds an alarm if something’s amiss. You can track it all through an app on your phone, as well as sleep patterns, which can help you set bedtimes or demonstrate exactly why they’re so darn cranky that day. Parents rave that the Owlet Smart Sock 2 offers infinite peace of mind; some even swear that it saved their baby’s life. You can expect the same assurance from the Owlet 3, plus technology and user-friendliness that’s even “smarter.” (Hint: Since the 3rd generation just hit the market, you can also head to the Owlet website and add it to your registry via the Amazon Universal Registry Button.) $365.20 AT AMAZON

A Soothing Baby Swing

Baby swings can soothe fussy babies for hours on end. When they’re a little bit older, you’ll want to have a play mat (ideal for tummy time), floor seat, activity center, and play yard on hand to keep BB occupied — and contained)! And in the name of BB staying happy, don’t forget to register for some teething toys — you’ll need them before you know it!

4moms mamaRoo 4 Baby Swing If you don’t want to run the risk of your arms falling off, you’ll need a swing to rock BB to their heart’s content. Okay, that’s an exaggeration, but it will provide you with some much-needed hands-free moments while your little one sways. So in the spirit of letting other people buy stuff for you, why not get the super-trendy, ultra-sleek, high-tech mamaRoo? Suitable for babies up to 25 pounds, the ‘Roo reclines and has five motion settings (like car ride and wave), adjustable speeds, and four different sounds. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled so you can control it right from your smartphone, and is compatible to connect to any MP3 player with its built-in plugin. And fancy features aside, you’ll love that it’s compact, unobtrusive, and won’t look like an eyesore in your living room. One reviewer lists their favorite features: “Super easy assembly, my husband put it together literally in minutes. Easy cleanup: the mamaRoo’s base zips out and pops right into the wash. The unique mesh design allows for air to circulate my LO so I’m not left with a poor, sweaty baby after. Lastly, the sleek small design not only compliments any interior decor but also doesn’t take up a lot of room. It’s extremely lightweight and easily movable.” $249.99 AT AMAZON

Bedtime Stories for Nighttime Snuggles with Baby

Some of your best memories will include cuddling up to read stories before bed. Sturdy board books and touch and feel books are perfect for curious little hands.

Dr. Seuss Baby Board Book Set Ah, the beloved bedtime story. Sure, your little one won’t follow the book for a while, but once they’re old enough, imagine the special moments you’ll share. Start reading to your budding bookworm early by registering for this board book set. It features classic Dr. Seuss stories you grew up loving, but in a durable format that’ll hold up once BB starts reaching for the pages. This set comes with four silly Seuss books, and they’re all packaged in a handy carry case so you can pack them for sleepovers at Grandma’s. “I can’t believe how happy I am with these for my 15-month-old toddler,” says a buyer. “She adores these books, she is always bringing them to me to read to her. Bonus! The little box they are in makes a fun little toy and storage case, too. Nice that they don’t have paper to rip. Just fun pictures and sturdy pages to turn!” $10.95 AT AMAZON

Baby Bottles That Work for You AND Your Little

Of course, you want bottles that your LO latches to, but modern bottles have features that work for you, too. See our guide for the best baby bottles for breastfed and formula-fed babies, and be sure to browse bottle warmers and bottle sterilizers while you’re at it!

Comotomo Baby Bottle Bundle Satisfyingly squishy for parents and babies, Comotomos are best sellers on Amazon for good reason. They’re easy to grip, a cinch to clean, simple to put together, and, let’s face it, they’re pretty darn cute. (You can pick ’em up with pink accents, too.) Available in 5 and 8-ounce sizes, this handy bundle has two of each to get you started. This Comotomo set has a nearly-perfect rating in over 400 reviews, and the 8-ounce duo has over 9,000 ratings… now that’s saying something! “These bottles have been great for my breastfed 8-week-old,” says one bundle buyer. “They are a lot like the breast in shape and size of the nipple, and the slowest flow is truly slow flow, which is ideal for switching between bottles and the breast. They are easy to clean and don’t have a million annoying parts to assemble and disassemble every time they’re used. My girl is very gassy and she doesn’t take in a bunch of air with these. I was skeptical because of the cost, but Amazon had the best price I found online, and they’re worth every penny.” $59.99 AT AMAZON

Mealtime Must-Haves for Baby

In just a few short months, your tiny human will be ready for solids (with the pediatrician’s approval, of course). Make sure to have some baby-friendly feeding spoons and plates and bowls ready, plus some silicone bibs to avoid an outfit change after every meal. You’ll also want a high chair and booster seat so BB can join the family at the dinner table!

ezpz Mini Eating Mat for Babies & Toddlers It’s a placemat … its a plate … it’s both! The ezpz mini mat makes mealtime, well, easy peasy! These silicone mats (free of BPA, BPS, PVC, latex and phthalates) suction to hard surfaces for less slippage, plus they’re dishwasher and microwave safe. Most importantly, they’re soft for curious baby hands and break-proof if you have an accidental spill. Get ’em in a variety of colors like grey, pink, and blue, and different shapes including Mickey Mouse, Elmo, and Cookie Monster. This mat can easily take your kiddo through toddlerhood and is ideal for mini connoisseurs who prefer to keep their foods separated. “Love, love these ezpz mats!” says a reviewer. “It helps so much with estimating portion sizes and helps me come up with ideas for dinner, believe it or not! This was our first mat and I can’t wait to order a couple more and the bowl, as well! Very easy to clean, aesthetically pleasing, and my daughter has not been able to dump it off the highchair tray, which is a nice change.” $19.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Changing Necessities

Don’t be shy about registering for baby wipes and diapers (non-toxic diapers, overnight diapers, cloth diapers, and swim diapers — we’ve got ’em all!) ’cause you’ll go through a lot! Consider getting a wipe warmer to keep the chill off of your baby’s bum (you’ll understand this after night #1), and a decent diaper pail for easy disposal.

Keekaroo Peanut Baby Changing Table Pad Accept it now: You’re going to see your share of stinky, sticky, gooey messes, changing table included. So why not invest in the easiest-to-clean changing pad around? While most foam-based pads require fabric covers that need frequent changing, the liquid-repelling, puncture-resistant Keekaroo can be cleaned in seconds flat with a simple wipe down. Further, its texture grips surfaces to eliminate slippage, and it comes with a buckle to ensure extra safety (but no matter what, NEVER leave Baby on a changing table unattended!). Choose from aqua, grey, raspberry, or vanilla hues to match your nursery decor. Reviewers rave that this sanity-saving product is worth the extra cash. “My husband and I agree that this is EASILY our favorite baby item!” one explains. “We debated getting a traditional changing pad with the covers and liners, but we’re so glad we got this instead. It’s super soft and so easy to wipe down. And when you consider the cost of a changing table, pad, liners, etc., it’s basically the same price – but A LOT less laundry!” $129.95 AT AMAZON

Bathtime & Grooming Care for Baby

Be sure to check out our favorite bathtub and bath toys to get your mini mess-maker squeaky-clean. You’ll want to find a bath set suitable for BB’s sensitive skin, and when it comes to keeping nails trimmed, a set of baby-safe nail clippers will make the chore much less harrowing. And after all that grooming, treat your LO to a relaxing baby massage and they’ll be ready for a night of peaceful slumber.

Burt's Bees Organic Cotton Hooded Baby Towels (2 pack) After a session of splashin’ in the tub, there’s nothing like wrapping up your freshly-washed baby in a snuggly towel. You’ll want it to be extra-soft for their sensitive skin, plus ultra-absorbent and quick-drying, too. Thankfully, Burt’s Bees hooded towels check all the boxes. They’re made with 100% breathable organic cotton, plus they’re GOTS certified, meaning they’re free of harmful chemicals like toxic dyes or bleach, not to mention they’re just plain adorable. And if you like what you’re reading, you may want to register for a set of Burt’s Bees organic washcloths, an infant bathrobe, and a baby bath product box, as well. Says one hooded towel fan, “The colors don’t fade when you wash them, the material is soft, and it is a decent size. The other baby towels we got as gifts are small and won’t grow with our little guy. The Burt’ Bee towels are large enough to use until he is a toddler!” $21.45 AT AMAZON

Travel Gear for Baby

Practically the most important items beyond the crib, compact strollers and car seats are the perfect additions for your Amazon registry (you can also find some pretty sweet stroller accessories designed to make your life easier). And remember, you’ll need a baby carrier and diaper bag for all your adventures … or, let’s face it, your errand runs.

Chicco Bravo Trio Car Seat Stroller Travel System If you’re overwhelmed at the thought of purchasing a car seat, a stroller, and a car base, a travel system is definitely the way to go. Typically, these are three-piece sets that come with a stroller, car seat, and car seat base that are all compatible with one another. In most cases, including this Chicco Brava system, the stroller is convertible; it can be set up so the car seat clicks right into the stroller (read: you can take your sleeping baby from the car to the carriage without waking them up), then transitioned for front-facing riding as your kiddo grows. This Chicco system also features one-handed stroller folding, a parent tray with a cupholder, and good looks, to boot. Buyers rave about the system’s maneuverability and easy setup, and some even say the car seat protected their precious little ones in real-life car wrecks. “We are first-time parents and were overwhelmed with choosing between the numerous different car seats and strollers,” says one reviewer. “We were about to buy a much more expensive travel system ($1500) when we came across the Chicco Bravo. It has just about every feature that the more expensive systems had and then some.” $379.99 AT AMAZON

Still looking for more? We’ve got tons of mom-approved baby gear picks made for parenting in 2020.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.