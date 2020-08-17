Katy Perry Gives Fans Sneak Peek At Daughter’s Adorable Nursery

KPEZ/Youtube

Perry is due any day now with her first child

Katy Perry is ready to be a mama. On Sunday, the singer shared an intimate look at her soon-to-be baby girl’s nursery and it’s just as adorable as you’d imagine.

Perry hosts a Smile Sunday livestream show and this week’s episode gave fans more than they bargained for — a sneak peak of where her daughter will be sleeping — and it’s a pink wonderland. Perry is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

“Hey everyone, I’m going to show you my baby room,” Perry said with a big smile on her face. “Just a little. Just a little sneak peek,” she said. Perry first showed a few gorgeous outfits hanging on the walls near the entryway and then pans out to show off her baby’s circular crib, rocking chair, and changing area with a large mirror.

Perry then asked viewers if they wanted to see her daughter’s outfits (ummm, yes please) and they were the perfect combination of her quirky style and taste. The first item was a onesie covered with Bloom’s face and another was a dress emblazoned with Eggo waffles. She will most definitely be her mother’s daughter.

The singer has been hosting her #SmileSunday livestreams each Sunday over the past few weeks to promote her latest album, Smile, which is scheduled for release on Aug. 28. Perry also revealed that the Target deluxe version of her album will feature an exclusive song titled “High on Your Own Supply.”

Perry announced her pregnancy via music video (as one should) for “Never Worn White,” where she’s seen wearing a long, flowing white dress and cradling a baby bump. She also posted a clip on Instagram, saying, “Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer.”

Perry took to the stage at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Melbourne, Australia and told fans she hopes she’s having a girl, and judging by the nursery decor we can see she meant business.

During the livestream, Perry also referred to her daughter, who is due to arrive any day now, as “Kicky Perry,” and joked that she wants to “evict” her baby soon — a sentiment a lot of moms can get behind, especially those who are VERY pregnant during the summer months.

Here’s hoping the next time we see her, she’ll be holding her gorgeous baby, enjoying the release of her new album, and taking the down time she so clearly deserves.